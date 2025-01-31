NSCDC arrest four suspects in Abia State over oil theft, vandalism

By Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended four individuals in Abia State for their alleged involvement in crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and economic sabotage.

The arrests were made by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’S SIS) following a sustained intelligence operation targeting illegal petroleum activities.

The suspects were arrested at Agric Waterside Camp, Umuorie, in the Obuzor/Asa axis of Ukwa West Local Government Area. The operation was part of the Corps’ ongoing efforts to combat illegal local refining and oil theft in the region.

Commandant Appolos Dandaura, head of the CG’S SIS, confirmed that the operatives were deployed to thoroughly search the area, which had been identified as a hotspot for illicit refining.

Upon arriving at the scene, the team apprehended the suspects, who were allegedly involved in siphoning crude oil from vandalized pipelines.

In an interview with the Corps’ correspondents, Commandant Dandaura revealed that the suspects confessed to using hoses and galvanized pipes to redirect crude oil from the broken pipelines to their makeshift reservoirs, where they refined and stored the stolen product.

The authorities also discovered various sizes of cooking ovens—some capable of holding up to three drums—and separate storage tanks used for adulterating diesel and kerosene.

The arrested individuals are identified as Friday Akpan Ability (26), Ifeanyi Possible Ojike (36), Ernest Odoli Onah (30), and Happy Nnamdi (23).

Recovered items at the crime scene included large quantities of stolen crude oil hidden in cellophane bags, over 20,000 liters of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), as well as various tools such as metal and plastic buckets, shovels, galvanized pipes, clothing, slippers, and funnels.

Commandant Dandaura emphasized that the suspects would be thoroughly investigated and subsequently charged in court for their involvement in these illegal activities.