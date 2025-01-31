NIRA, EFCC strengthen partnership to boost Cybersecurity in Nigeria

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enhance cybersecurity and combat cybercrime in the country.

In a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity, NIRA disclosed that the decision was reached during a courtesy visit by its President, Akinsanya Adesola, and other officials to EFCC’s Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, at the Commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking during the visit, Adesola highlighted an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both organizations, signed in March 2023, focusing on capacity building.

He noted that their first collaborative project took place in July 2023 at the EFCC Academy, adding that NIRA aims to make such training an annual event, particularly in cybersecurity.

“We already have an existing collaboration which was signed in March 2023.

“The MoU was in the area of capacity building, and our first project was in July 2023 with the EFCC

“Academy. We are looking at doing this annually, especially in cybersecurity, and we believe this will go a long way in adding value to what you do,” Adesola said.

In response, Olukoyede welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the need for stronger collaboration to sanitize Nigeria’s cyberspace.

He acknowledged the EFCC’s mandate in tackling cybercrime and expressed readiness to review the existing MoU for possible updates in line with evolving laws and regulations.

“Our mandate covers cybercrime, so there is a need for us to work together.

“Our engagement will surely be beneficial to the country. The mind-boggling convictions we have recorded from cyberspace will shock you.

“It is extremely important we strengthen the collaboration. You are one of our stakeholders.

“I will direct that we look into the MoU already on ground and see where we can make some adjustments if need be, due to changes in laws and regulations, and then let’s see how we can engage more from time to time. So rest assured of our commitment towards this partnership,” Olukoyede stated.

With cybercrime posing a growing threat to Nigeria’s digital space, the strengthened partnership between NIRA and EFCC is expected to bolster efforts in tackling online fraud and enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity framework.

