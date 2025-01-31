33.4 C
NEMA DG visits, commiserates with victims of Enugu Tanker Explosion

by Peter Anayo0119

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

 

 

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has visited injured victims of the Jan. 25 Enugu Tanker Explosion in hospitals within the Enugu metropolis.

Umar led the top management staff of the Agency from Abuja on the visit to the hospitals.

 

At National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu, the director-general interacted with the victims, while asking about their general well-being and welfare.

 

“I pray God that he gives you all quick recovery and healing; while I am sure you will soon rejoin your families,” she said.

 

According to her, I bring you the best wishes and recovery prayers of President Bola Tinubu, NEMA, and millions of Nigeria, who feel saddened about the unfortunate tanker explosion incident.

 

Earlier, Umar said that the Agency had provided food and non-food items as relief in order to cushion the effect of the incident on the families of the victims,.

 

She added that items had been handed over to Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for distribution.

The director-general said that the relief food items included 200 bags of rice, cartons of seasoning, 20 cartons of tomatoes paste (25kg), 200 carton of spaghetti, and 20 cartons of vegetable oil (5ltr x 4) among others.

She noted that non-food items are volumes of medicaments and medical consumables meant for all persons affected by the incident following the assessment done by NEMA officials on ground.

Umar appreciated the state government, Enugu State Fire Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Police, NSCDC, Red Cross, doctors and other health workers as-well-as other first responders that provided vital rescue and help to the victims.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, it is the collective responsibility of all tiers of

government (i.e. Federal, State and Local governments) to provide support to disaster victims.

“Hence, NEMA is therefore complementing the efforts of the state government by providing relief assistance to the affected persons,” she said.

The director-general noted that the increase in cases of tanker fire explosions across the country is not only devastating but also a clog to the wheel of socio-economic progress and development of communities in the country.

She said that the emergency challenge emanating from the  tanker fire explosion called for concerted

efforts on Disaster Risk Management and enhanced collaboration between all emergency responders at different levels and mandates.

 

