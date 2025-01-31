NAICOM and Nigeria Police Force launch joint committee on compulsory Insurance Enforcement

In a collaborative move to strengthen insurance compliance in the country and the announcement by the Inspector General of Police on the enforcement of motor vehicle insurance effective 1st February 2024, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have inaugurated a joint committee on enforcement of compulsory insurance laws. The inaugural meeting took place on January 30, 2025, at NAICOM’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Commissioner for Insurance was represented by the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon at the meeting and the Police Force team was led by DCP Mallum Maina.

Objectives of the Joint Committee:

– Develop and implement strategies for enforcing compulsory insurances in Nigeria

– Ensure compliance with compulsory insurance policies as mandated by the Insurance Act and other related laws

– Foster synergy and collaboration between NAICOM and NPF

– Provide training and capacity-building programs for personnel of both organizations on compulsory insurances

Scope of Work:

– Evaluate existing challenges in enforcing compulsory insurances and propose solutions

– Develop protocols for joint enforcement operations of compulsory insurances

– Recommend policy reforms to strengthen insurance compliance

– Undertake public sensitization programs on compulsory insurances

– Develop training programs for personnel of both organizations on compulsory insurances

The joint committee’s inauguration marks a significant step towards ensuring that all vehicle owners comply with compulsory insurance laws. This collaboration aims to promote a safer and more secure environment for all road users.

To ensure seamless enforcement and as part of the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner, Finance & Administration, referred the Committee to some key tools, including the Insurance Act 2003, the Inspector General’s speech on Third-Party Motor Insurance enforcement, list of licensed insurance companies authorized to conduct motor business and NAICOM USSD *7292# for verification of insurance policy, or visit www.askiid.org and www.niip.ng to verify any motor insurance certificate and to purchase genuine Third-Party Motor insurance, respectively.

With this joint committee in place, NAICOM and the NPF are poised to make a significant impact on insurance compliance in Nigeria.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2