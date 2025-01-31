Ministry of Police Affairs to Monitor, Evaluate Implementation of Police Reforms Roadmap – Gaidam

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam has reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to establish mechanisms to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the police reform roadmap.

He made this known during the stakeholder’s engagement on police reforms comprising the Chairman Police Service Commission; the German Ambassador to Nigeria; the Director-General of the Institute of Police Studies; and representatives of the National Security Adviser; Nigeria Police Force (NPF); Nigeria Correctional Service; Nigeria Police Trust Fund; CLEEN Foundation; United Nations Development Partners (UNDP) held at the Headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja.

The Minister said the Ministry will coordinate donor support strategically in order to prevent duplication of efforts, optimize the convergence of assistance, and ensure judicious allocation of resources to identified priorities in our police development plan.

In his words, “This event aligns with our unwavering commitment to fulfilling the mandate set forth by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to reform the Nigeria Police in accordance with global best practices. Furthermore, we will actively promote adherence to the principles of trust and confidence, which are indispensable to successful policing”.

Gaidam expressed that the reform of our police force is not just a task but a crucial priority for the current administration. As the primary responsibility assigned to the Ministry of Police Affairs by President Tinubu’s administration in October 2023, and directed the National Security Adviser, the Minister of Police Affairs, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission to develop a comprehensive blueprint for the sustainable reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, “This mandate reflects the administration’s recognition of the urgent need for transformation within our policing system. This initiative is designed to reshape the narrative surrounding police reforms in Nigeria, aiming to move beyond the rhetoric that has characterized past efforts.

He posited that the core objective of the stakeholders’ engagement is to initiate a series of meaningful conversations aimed at building a multi-party, cross-societal consensus on police reforms.

The Minister said “We recognize that true change cannot occur in isolation; it requires the involvement of various segments of the society. By engaging different stakeholders, we aim to educate the general public about the intricacies of policing. This education is essential for fostering the consensus needed to create a nationally-owned reform blueprint that will create a clear and actionable path forward that resonates with the realities of our society”.

The Minister reaffirmed that the engagement with stakeholders is not a one-time event; it is essential throughout the entire reform process noting that public opinion must be sought and valued at every stage of the initiative and to ensure that the reforms are reflective of the needs and aspirations of the communities they serve.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annet Gunther stated that the German government has significantly invested in strengthening police training by refurbishing and equipping training facilities in Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, and Kaduna, and over 1000 police trainers have been trained in modern, adult-oriented learning technique, specialized training in leadership, human rights; crisis communication and gender-sensitive policing.

In her words, “Through our work with civil society organizations and national institutions, we have promoted key governance reforms, such as the establishment of the Police Transformation and Reform Office (PORTO) now succeeded by the Police Reform Secretariat which drives the reform agenda forward”