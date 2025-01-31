Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation partners with Gov. Eno on WASH Project

The Minister of Water Resources And Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev has appreciated the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Eno for hosting the 31st Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation, and assured him of necessary support and partnership.

Presenting his keynote address at the opening of the 31st Regular meeting of the National Council on Water Resources And Sanitation at Ibom Hall, Uyo, the Minister said in line with presidential priorities and the quest for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals 2, 6, 8, and 13, the Ministry is focusing on improving water and food security, improving sanitation and hygiene as well as enhancing climate resilience strategies through stakeholder engagements, collaborations and partnerships with relevant establishments.

He said the ministry has made significant progress in the areas of water supply, Water Quality, Sanitation and Hygiene, Clean Nigeria Campaign; Urban sanitation, WASH Response and Tracking, dams and reservoir operations, Irrigation and Food Security, River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs), Adaptation to Climate Change, and Public Private Partnership (PPP) among others.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources, Honourable Sada Soli, highlighted some challenges of the effective management of water resources and expressed hope that the meeting will develop solutions that would help mitigate the challenges.

Reacting to the assurance by the Hon. Minister, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno directed the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, to immediately create a dedicated unit for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) to enhance appropriate interventions that will make the State open defecation free within the shortest possible time.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 31st Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation, he noted that while serving as the Commissioner in the then Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, the State had begun the process of getting more local governments to become open defecation free, stressing that the process must be reactivated.

He highlighted some of the efforts of the State government including the establishment of a stand- alone ministry for the WASH sector (Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation), adding that “the Ministry with its parastatals/agencies (Akwa Ibom Water Company Ltd and Akwa Ibom State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency-AK-RUWATSAN) is responsible for providing safe and affordable water and sanitation services to our citizens in line with Akwa Ibom State Water Resources Sector Management and Regulation Law 2022.

“Additionally, we have implemented some initiatives aimed at improving water, sanitation and hygiene practices, including the construction of public water and toilet facilities in schools, health facilities, markets etc.

“We have indicated interest in the Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) project, which promises to enhance agricultural productivity and improve the livelihoods of our farmers.

“We have made a commitment of N200M (Two Hundred Million Naira) and chosen to partner with Cross River Basin Development Authority under model 1,” he said.

The Governor however expressed concern over the state of Nkari and Ididep Dams in Ini and Ibiono Ibom LGAs respectively, noting that they were envisioned to drive agricultural growth and economic prosperity, but are now moribond.

He then expressed delight over the promise of the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, that the dams will soon be reactivated.

