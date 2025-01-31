Internal crises: Entrench supremacy of party leadership in your constitution, Gen Abdulsalami tasks politicians

.There is need for Internal party democracy, says INEC chairman

By Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Former Head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has called on political parties to entrench supremacy of party leadership in their constitutions.

This is even as the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to the leadership of political parties in the country to imbibe the doctrine of internal democracy in their activities.

Speaking at a book launch organized by the inter-party Advisory council with the Theme, “100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria – The Imperative of Nigeria’s Political Stability: Issues and Solutions,” in Abuja on Thursday,General Abdulsalami Abubakar noted that the major root cause of crisis in most political parties in Nigeria arises from lack of respect for supremacy of party leadership.

The former Head of state who doubled as the chairman of the Book Launch observed that past practices in party democracy which are currently being downplayed by political players include:Supremacy of the party leadership, Adherence to party manifestos and Formation of party and membership based on ideology.

According to him,”Despite military interventions, democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. There is no substitute to the government of the people, by the people and for the people, which democracy represents as sovereignty resides with the people.

“This year will also make it 26 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, the longest period of constitutional governance since 1st

“October 1960, when the country got Independence from the British colonial masters.”

Continuing he said,”I am happy that my government, as the then military Head of State ushered in this era of democracy when I handed over power to the elected President on 29th May 1999.

“My government laid this solid foundation for democratic governance. It also shows that when leaders are patriotic, passionate, resolute and unwavering in building strong democratic structures and institutions, democracy could flourish and yield its dividends to citizens.

“We should therefore keep watering and nurturing the tree of democracy as there is no alternative to civil rule. Our democracy has been tested and shaken by reactionary forces and survived. It is a testament to citizen’s belief and resilience in representative governance.

“It has become expedient to explore political parties’ development priorities so as to consolidate the nation’s democracy and ensure an environment conducive for successful elections and political stability which is in tandem with the IPAC mandate.

“We have all learned a lot in this longest period of democracy in Nigeria, as we continue the ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act Amendments to correct obvious flaws in the electoral process and imbibe democratic ideals, ethics and values, the nation will yet again witness sustainable democracy and development.

“Since knowledge is power, I have no doubt that we will all be enriched with this book and deliberations on it and chart the way forward in our political process.”

Also National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu urged political parties to make internal party democracy key to their success, adding that one of the key responsibilities of political parties is the conduct of credible primary elections.

” Internal party democracy is the foundation upon which credible general elections are built. Effective leadership recruitment is made possible only when eligible persons with capacity are selected through duly conducted party primaries and put up

for elections.

“When political parties uphold democratic principles in their internal

processes.it enhances public confidence in the electoral system and strengthens

democratic governance.

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed instances where lack of internal democracy has led to disputes, litigations, and disruptions in the electoral process. It is, therefore,

imperative that political parties remain committed to transparent, fair, and credible primaries. ”

He further noted that,”As we move towards future elections, I urge all political parties to strengthen

their internal governance mechanisms and ensure that their processes reflect the will

of their members.

“A democratic society begins with democratic political parties.

Political parties must invest in building strong and law-abiding institutions with distinct

ideological leanings, rather than in installing behemoths.

“The Need for Electoral Reforms

No democracy is perfect; it is a continuous journey of reform and improvement. As an electoral management body, INEC is committed to ensuring that our electoral processes

remain credible, transparent, and inclusive.

“However, certain areas of our electoral

framework require urgent reforms to enhance the integrity of our elections and address emerging challenges.

To this end, the Commission is already in consultation with the National Assembly

Committee’s on Electoral Matters to organize a retreat where areas requiring urgent reforms will be deliberated upon.

We recognize that electoral reforms are not the sole

responsibility of INEC or the National Assembly alone. Political parties, civil society organizations, and all well-meaning Nigerians must actively support and advocate for necessary legislative amendments that will strengthen our democracy and make it.”