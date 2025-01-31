I lost my way in Enugu due to unprecedented development – Sen. Utazi

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka senatorial zone, in the 9th National Assembly, has narrated how he recently lost his way inside Enugu metropolis, attributing it to the unprecedented level of development in the state within a short period of Governor Peter Mbah administration in infrastructure and other sectors.

Utazi, who said this during a media parley with Government House Enugu correspondents shortly after a private visit to Governor Peter Mbah in his office on Tuesday, also added that he was more than satisfied with the significant transformation taking place in the state under Mbah’s leadership.

According to him, on arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, he was driven into the city through the tunnel at the New Haven junction, but could no longer recognise the city due to the level of infrastructural transformations while he was away.

“This is one year and seven months and someone has posted so many projects for everyone to see, transforming Enugu to a state of our dreams.

When all these things were done, I was out of Enugu for almost two months. So, when I came back in October, I lost my way. My brother who was taking me home took me under the tunnel from the airport.

Turning all way from Otigba Roundabout, I saw so many things that were done within such a short time,” he said.

He further expressed surprise at the rate in which works were going on across the state, particularly pointing at the vigour contractors were putting into the Ugwogo-Nike-Opi- Nsukka road dualization project.

“I am from Nsukka. When I was returning, instead of the zigzag way we usually follow, I saw people clearing and I asked what they were doing and I was told the governor wants the road straight because many people have lost their lives using the road in such a manner.

“As a senator, I know the efforts I made to ensure the dualization of that road. I didn’t hear any discussion about the contract and I said it’s a gimmick but I called the contractor, COMAG Construction, who happens to be our in-law but he laughed and said the job was going to be done,” the senator added.

While lamenting how past leadership failures contributed to the abandonment of projects in the state, Utazi said Mbah had shown that leadership was intentional and not rocket science that defies solution.

“To some people, two years is not enough to start but within one year and seven months, we have seen a lot of jobs done.

Take a look at the face-lift behind Okpara Square and see how he has completed all the abandoned projects there.

This is because he believes in continuity. Some said they couldn’t finish the projects of the past governors but in the process, the projects that our people would have benefited from became wasted and lost. Today, Mbah has completed them and I am proud of him.

“I am very happy and pleased that Governor Peter Mbah is working for our people. As a Christian who understands the injunction of God in the book of Romans that we should pray for our leaders because every leader is from God, we have been praying for Governor Peter Mbah so that he will do the job without getting distracted.

This leadership of his is from God and we shall continue to pray for him,” he noted.

The elated senator boasted that Enugu State under the leadership of Peter Mbah can now boldly beat its chest of having the state-of-the-art facilities big enough to host the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference and other international conferences.

