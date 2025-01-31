25.7 C
January 31, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Gov Diri of Bayelsa vows to complete all on-going projects, condemns culture of abandoned project

by Editor072

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

 

The Bayelsa state government has reaffirmed its commitment to completing all initiated projects, ensuring that no infrastructure development is left abandoned.

 

The Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Maxwell Ebibai, disclosed this on Thursday during a transparency briefing held at the Treasury Building in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He addressed concerns regarding project execution and funding, emphasizing that all projects under the Prosperity Government are meticulously planned, with funds secured before their commencement.

 

Ebibai noted that capital payments for government projects are released periodically based on certification, ensuring that no project is stalled due to a lack of funds. He further explained that the administration has deliberately created savings to cover outstanding certificates when they become due, thereby preventing financial constraints from hindering progress.

 

He assured that the Prosperity Government is focused on executing only necessary projects, carefully structured within a broader development framework. He also reiterated that by the end of the administration, no project in the state would be abandoned.

 

“The governor has consistently emphasized that the Prosperity Government plans its projects in a manner that ensures their completion. We will not have abandoned projects,” Ebibai stated.

 

“You see periodic heavy capital payments when certificates are presented. Our certificates are not yet due, but there are savings set aside to cover them when they are. This planning ensures that all projects are completed as intended,” he added.

 

Ebibai stressed that Governor Douye Diri remains committed to prudent governance, prioritizing projects that have been thoroughly assessed, planned, and financially secured. This, he noted, sets the Prosperity Government apart in its approach to sustainable development and infrastructure growth in Bayelsa State.

 

“The government of Senator Douye Diri is very prudent—not just in embarking on projects but in ensuring that only those that can be completed are initiated. Every project fits into a broader developmental puzzle, and we are gradually completing that puzzle,” he said.

 

He expressed confidence that by the end of the administration, while some projects may still be ongoing, adequate financial provisions will be in place to ensure their completion.

