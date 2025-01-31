24.4 C
Lagos
January 31, 2025
Glo holds another draw in Ibadan for promo winners

by Editor081

In continuation of its programme to spread joy to Nigerians in the New Year, Globacom, on Thursday held a draw in Ibadan, Oyo State, to select a new set of winners in its Festival of Joy promo.

The draw, held at the company’s Challenge Office, was witnessed by the media and Glo customers, some of who excitedly assisted in drawing the winning numbers.

The winners who emerged from the draw will receive their prizes at a presentation ceremony to be held at the Ring Road, Ibadan Gloworld shop of the company, on Monday, February 3. They include two winners of brand-new Kia Picanto cars and several winners of sewing machines, generators and grinding machines.

Globacom encouraged customers who desire to participate in the promo to dial *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer, while new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.

“Customers are required to recharge up to N100,000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw for the Prado Jeep, N50,000 cumulative recharge for Kia Picanto, N10,000 in a month for tricycle and N5,000 total recharge in a month to win a generator. For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2,500 in a month is required, while for the grinding machine, a recharge of N1000 in a week will be eligible for the draw”, the company explained.

