Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur , Statesman Okemili Charles Odunukwe, Son Chibueze weds former Miss Urch Ngongo in Lagos

L-r… Parents of the Groom, Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur and statesman, Okemili; Chief Charles Odunukwe his wife Mrs Felicia; Chibueze Charles Odunukwe wedded former Miss Urch Ngongo; Parents of the bride Mr Jean Pierre- Ngongo his wife Mrs Tabu Lesole- Ngongo, during the wedding of their Children at Catholic Church of Assumption Falomo in Lagos on 25/1/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R-L …Labour Party Presidential Candidate In The 2023 Election, Peter Obi; poses with the Couple Chibueze Charles Odunukwe and his wife Urch.

The couple Chibueze Charles Odunukwe and his wife Urch pose with their Parents and friends.

L-r … Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese; Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Dame Felicia Okoli and others .

Parish Priest Catholic Church of The Assumption, Falomo, Lagos, Rev. Father Francis Ike,( 2ND right) presenting the Marriage certificate to the Couple Chibueze Charles Odunukwe and his wife Urch, watching are Sponsors Chief Emeka Okonkwo & Mrs Ebere.

L-r … Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited, Chief Michael Onuoha; former, minister of Labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; CEO Anabel Group, Dr Nicholas Okoye.

L-r… Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese; her husband Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese; Oba Ikate Surulere, HRM Oba Lateef Atanda Adams his wife Olori Risikat Adams.

R-L… Group Managing Director Of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); High Chief Victor Ikeji and others.

L-r …Prince Ike Iloghalu; Chief Paul Da Costa; Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos, Chief Mike Inegbese his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary.

L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Director of Ekulo group of companies, Lady Franca Ngozi Okonkwo; Chairman Board of Trustees, The Annie Okonkwo Foundation, Mrs. Chinyelu Okonkwo.

L-r … Former Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Ernest Ebi; his wife CEO, Futureview Financial Services Limited, Mrs . Elizabeth Ebi and Chief Kayode Lawal.

L-r…Hon. Princess Nikky Ugochukwu; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Mother of the Groom Mrs Felicia Odunukwe and Dr Ifeoma Atoh.

L-r… Mother of the Groom Mrs. Felicia Odunukwe; Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, Elder Eke Ekeoma; his, wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma.

L-r… Sir Nnamdi Nwaigwe; Dr Nicholas Okoye; CEO of United Airlines Nigeria Prof Obiora Onyema.; Parents of the Groom, Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur and statesman, Okemili; Chief Charles Odunukwe his wife Mrs Felicia and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema.

L-r… Founder and Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group Sir Daniel Chukwudozie; Chairman Next Oil, Chief, Dr Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi.

L-r...CEO of Embassy Pharmaceuticals, Pharm. (Sir) Nnamdi Obi; Chairman/CEO of Swisstrade Security Doors Nigeria Limited, Dr. Mike Ezeaju, his wife Mrs. Amaka Ezeaju and a guest.

L-r … Mrs. Nono Nkechi Osuokwu ; Nze Basil Osuokwu and Amb Greg Mbadiwe.

L-r …Former Anambara State Liason Officer in Lagos, Lady Uzo-Okoye, with Barrister IB Brown.

L-r… Economist Politician, Chief Martin Agbaso; Nigerian businessman and transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Chief Mike Umeh.

L-R … Chairman/CEO. Trendfield Resources Limited, Sir Oscar Okeke and his wife Lady Gloria Okeke, with Dr Benny Obaze.

L-r… Senator Victor Umeh; CEO of Reheel Services Limited, High Chief, Prof Chigozie Nwolisa and a guest.

L-r…Director of Publicity, Aka Ikenga, Collins Steve Ugwu; Senator Enyinna Abaribe; Prince Tony Nwakaeze; Dr Benny Obaze; Nze Basil Osuokwu and his wife Nono Nkechi Osuokwu.

Chibueze Charles Odunukwe and his wife former Miss Urch Ngongo; cutting their wedding cake at the reception at Colonades Hotel Ikoyi Lagos … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

