Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur , Statesman Okemili Charles Odunukwe, Son Chibueze weds former Miss Urch Ngongo in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0102

L-r… Parents of the Groom, Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur and statesman, Okemili;  Chief Charles Odunukwe his wife Mrs Felicia; Chibueze Charles Odunukwe wedded former Miss Urch  Ngongo; Parents of the bride Mr Jean Pierre- Ngongo his wife Mrs Tabu Lesole- Ngongo, during the wedding of their Children at Catholic Church of Assumption Falomo in Lagos on  25/1/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R-LLabour Party Presidential Candidate In The 2023 Election, Peter Obi;  poses with the Couple Chibueze Charles Odunukwe and his wife  Urch.

The couple Chibueze Charles Odunukwe and his wife  Urch pose with their Parents and friends.

L-r … Chief  (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese; Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Dame Felicia Okoli and others .

Parish Priest  Catholic Church of The Assumption, Falomo, Lagos, Rev. Father Francis Ike,( 2ND  right) presenting the Marriage certificate to the Couple Chibueze Charles Odunukwe and his wife  Urch, watching are Sponsors Chief Emeka Okonkwo & Mrs Ebere.

 

L-r … Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited, Chief Michael Onuoha;  former, minister of Labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; CEO Anabel Group, Dr Nicholas Okoye.

L-r… Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Chief  (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese; her husband Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese; Oba Ikate Surulere,  HRM  Oba Lateef Atanda Adams his wife Olori  Risikat  Adams.

R-L… Group Managing Director Of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); High Chief Victor Ikeji and others.

L-r …Prince Ike Iloghalu; Chief Paul Da Costa; Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos, Chief Mike Inegbese his wife Chief  (Mrs.) Mary.

L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Director of Ekulo group of companies, Lady Franca Ngozi Okonkwo; Chairman Board of Trustees, The Annie Okonkwo Foundation, Mrs. Chinyelu Okonkwo.

L-r … Former Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of  Nigeria, Mr. Ernest Ebi; his wife  CEO, Futureview Financial Services Limited,  Mrs . Elizabeth Ebi and Chief Kayode Lawal.

L-r…Hon. Princess Nikky Ugochukwu; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Mother of the Groom  Mrs Felicia Odunukwe  and Dr Ifeoma Atoh.

L-r… Mother of the Groom  Mrs. Felicia Odunukwe; Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, Elder Eke Ekeoma; his, wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma.

L-r… Sir Nnamdi Nwaigwe; Dr Nicholas Okoye; CEO of United Airlines Nigeria Prof Obiora Onyema.; Parents of the Groom, Foremost Igbo Entrepreneur and statesman, Okemili;  Chief Charles Odunukwe his wife Mrs Felicia and  Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace,  Barrister Allen Onyema.

L-r… Founder and Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group Sir Daniel Chukwudozie Chairman Next Oil, Chief, Dr Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi.

L-r...CEO of Embassy Pharmaceuticals, Pharm. (Sir) Nnamdi Obi; Chairman/CEO of Swisstrade Security Doors Nigeria Limited, Dr. Mike Ezeaju, his wife  Mrs. Amaka Ezeaju and a guest.

L-r … Mrs. Nono  Nkechi Osuokwu ; Nze Basil Osuokwu and  Amb Greg Mbadiwe.

L-r …Former Anambara State Liason Officer in Lagos, Lady Uzo-Okoye, with  Barrister IB Brown.

L-r…  Economist Politician, Chief Martin Agbaso; Nigerian businessman and transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Chief  Mike Umeh.

L-R … Chairman/CEO.  Trendfield   Resources Limited, Sir Oscar Okeke and his wife Lady Gloria Okeke, with Dr Benny Obaze.

L-r… Senator Victor Umeh; CEO of Reheel Services Limited, High Chief, Prof Chigozie Nwolisa and a guest.

L-r…Director of Publicity, Aka Ikenga, Collins Steve Ugwu; Senator Enyinna Abaribe; Prince Tony Nwakaeze;  Dr Benny Obaze; Nze Basil Osuokwu and his wife Nono  Nkechi Osuokwu.

Chibueze Charles Odunukwe and his wife former Miss Urch  Ngongo; cutting their wedding cake  at the reception at Colonades Hotel Ikoyi Lagos … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

