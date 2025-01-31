FG Warns Against Storage of Explosives for Illegal Mining

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has cautioned against individuals storing explosive devices in their homes for illegal mining activities.

The Minister made this statement on Wednesday in Sabon Pegi, Niger State, during a condolence visit to residents following a dynamite explosion on Monday, which resulted in the loss of lives and extensive property damage.

Special Assistant ( Media) , Rabiu Ibrahim in a statement issued stated that , Other top-ranking government officials on the visit were the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago; former Governor and Senator representing Niger North, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; and the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, among others.

Idris emphasized that the storage of explosives devices for illegal mining poses significant risks to lives and property, urging those involved to desist immediately.

He said the President had since directed the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to reorganize the sector to curtail such illegalities.

“These are tragedies that are virtually man-made and we cannot allow that to continue and the President has directed that the National Orientation Agency step up its campaigns and advocacy and enlightenment to all Nigerians particularly those in this illegal mining activities. This community is endowed with a lot of mineral resources.

“Only recently, the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has embarked on re-organization of mining activities around the country and we do hope that they will take this lesson very seriously,” he said.

Idris noted that the President is deeply concerned about the recent surge in disasters across the country and has directed the National Orientation Agency to enhance its public awareness campaigns to prevent such incidents.

“First and foremost, we have to understand that this kind of tragedy is happening just too many times in our country, and the President is deeply saddened and he has instructed that the National Orientation Agency carry out advocacy and enlightenment campaigns, especially among these rural communities to avert the recurrence of this,” he stated.

The Minister commended the Niger State Government for its swift response to the tragedy and stated that the President has also directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, along with the National Emergency Management Agency, to support the efforts by providing relief to the victims of the Sabon Pegi dynamite explosion.