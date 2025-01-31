FG is using Gumi, Imo DSS to commit genocide against Biafrans – IPOB alleges

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), on Friday, accused the Federal Government and Imo state Director of Security Services, DSS, of using Sheik Gumi, to commit genocide against Biafrans.

In a press release by the IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, which was made available to newsmen, the movement stated that the plan became noticeable based on, “The inciting statements from a known terrorist spokesman and a wanted fugitive in Saudi Arabia called Sheik Gumi. Recently, Sheik Gumi advised the Nigerian government to recruit and arm Igbo youths to fight IPOB and ESN members in Biafra land.

” It is obvious that Sheik Gumi is not just speaking for himself. He is speaking for the Fulani, the mind of the Nigerian Government and himself. That’s to confirm our stand that the insecurity in the South East region is State-sponsored. We have maintained that the buffoon in Finland Prison was recruited by the Nigerian government, some Northern and Eastern politicians to attack Alaigbo, IPOB, and ESN.

“Unfortunately, for the double agent and his sponsors, they failed in their mission to destroy IPOB. The recent call by the terrorist spokesperson for the Nigerian government to recruit and arm some Igbo youths to fight IPOB and ESN will still be an effort in futility. ESN operatives are waiting for Gumi and his Fulani terrorists in Biafraland.

“Similarly, we are calling on the International Community to hold the DSS Director in Imo State responsible for extrajudicial killings and forceful disappearance of Biafran youths.

In a recent viral video, the newly assigned DSS Director in Imo State publicly ordered his operatives and other militia he recruited to hunt down the unarmed IPOB members and ESN for immediate elimination from this life.

“By that reckless statement from this murderous DSS Director, he has sanctioned the extrajudicial killings of Igbo youths in the name of fighting IPOB and ESN.

IPOB are unarmed civilians whose only crime, according to the Nigerian government, is calling for the Biafrans’ right to self-determination and a UN supervised referendum.

“The Nigerian government should know that no amount of threat, State-sponsored insecurity, harassment, extrajudicial killings, and forceful disappearance of Biafrans will stop the agitation for Biafra’s self-determination.

“IPOB and ESN are the last line of defense for Biafran Nation. That is why the terrorist-sympathetic Government of Nigeria and her murderous Security Forces including her terrorists negotiator Sheik Gumi, are working hard to destroy IPOB and ESN so that Biafra Land can be overrun by the Fulani terrorists.

“The Fulani terrorists’ spokesperson and the Nigerian government know that as long as IPOB and ESN are still in control of Biafra land, it is impossible for the State sponsored terrorists to overrun the region of Biafra. That is why Sheik Gumi is calling on the corrupt and terrorist sympathetic Government of Nigeria to recruit and arm some Igbo youths to fight IPOB and ESN.

“The advice from a terrorist negotiator is not only inciting but genocidal. The agenda is to turn Biafrans against themselves, thereby creating internal conflicts and massive insecurity. That will not work for them. It is obvious that terrorists thrive on conflicts and a chaotic society like Nigeria has created in their Northern region.

“This same terrorist negotiator, Gumi, has turned Northern Nigeria into a terrorist habitat. They want to turn Biafra land into an insecure region as well. Unfortunately, for them, Biafrans are not violent, and barbarians like the Fulani beasts in the North.

“Their agenda to create conflicts and wars in the East is dead on arrival. We are challenging Sheik Gumi to mobilize his Fulani terrorists to come and fight IPOB and ESN because no sensible Igbo youth will involve himself or herself in such self-destructive and suicidal mission. We are aware that Gumi can only mobilize the gullible Fulani to come to Alaigbo and fight.

“Perhaps Sheik Gumi thinks ESN are pushover Vigilantees that can be destroyed easily. ESN is rooted on the rock. The International Community should take note of the statements from the Nigerian Government through the Imo State DSS Director and the terrorist spokesperson Sheik Gumi, on how they plan to create conflicts in Biafran Land thereby killing innocent Igbo people and youths in the name of fighting IPOB and ESN members who have not committed any offense against the Nigerian State,” the movement stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2