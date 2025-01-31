Enugu govt urges the traditional rulers to key into security trust fund initiative

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State government has sensitized the Traditional rulers in the state on the importance of ensuring maximum security in their various communities and urged them to key into the initiative behind the constitution of the Board of Trustees of the State Security Trust Fund.

The commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo made the call during a One-day sensitization workshop on security, organised by the Board of Trustees of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund for the council of traditional rulers.

The governor on February 13, 2024, inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the Security Trust Fund with Dr Ikechukwu Chioke as the chairman and charged them with the responsibility of raising funds for statewide security.

Describing security as everyone’s business and project, the commissioner said no meaningful development thrives in an insecure environment, and urged them to take the security of their communities very seriously.

Commending the governor for his giant strides in the infrastructural development in the state, Deacon Ogbodo noted that the state government has injected huge amounts of money into security, aimed at ensuring maximum security of lives and property of the people.

Also, the Board of Trustees Chairman of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ikechukwu Chioke who explained the importance of contributing to the trust fund, said the already existing security architectures in the various communities such neighbourhood watch groups and other government owned security agencies would be properly funded and equipped to enhance their operational proficiency.

Dr Chioke further assured the royal fathers that their monies would be judiciously and strictly channeled to the purpose for which they were donated devoid of bureaucratic interference.

Speaking on anti land grabbing law recently assented to by the governor and designation of 8 local government areas and some parts of the state as urban areas, the commissioner for Lands and Urban development, Chimobi Okorie said through the signing into law of the state Geographic Information System, GIS, the menace of land grabbers has been permanently put to rest, warning that anyone caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the constitution.

While urging the royal fathers to work with the government to ensure a smooth transformation of the rural areas to urban as have been named by the governor, Okorie said Dr Peter Mbah is very intentional in his efforts to decongest the state metropolis.

In his speech, the chairman, the council of traditional rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu who expressed satisfaction with the disruptive initiatives of the governor, assured that the traditional institution is left with no option than to support the good plans of the state government, describing the security trust fund initiative as apt and unprecedented.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2