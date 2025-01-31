Dominion City Empowers Members for Next Level Exponential Growth; proposes N1Billion Entrepreneur Support Fund

Dominion City Church is increasingly engaging in initiatives to equip members for exponential growth and foster sustainable socio-economic advancement, as it has budgeted N1billion to empower entrepreneurs in the country.

These were part of the outcomes at the just-concluded 2025 Lagos Executive Leadership Retreat for Entrepreneurs & Career Professionals, held with the President of Dominion City Global, Dr. David Ogbueli, at the church’s Lagos headquarters.

The five-day retreat aimed to equip individuals with the tools and mindset to improve their economic standing and society through wealth creation, to become 10 times more productive, imbibe business innovations, access global opportunities, and primarily be useful for kingdom work.

At the retreat, participants—both onsite and online—numbering more than 1,000 were trained and fully exposed to addressing food security via pastoral farming, shifting agriculture, subsistence farming, and commercial agriculture; economic empowerment, discipleship, and spiritual growth; job creation; global migration and expansion; resource mobilization for business funding; and healthcare, among other topics.

The President of Dominion City Global, Dr. Ogbueli, who proposed a N1billion support fund for entrepreneurs, stated that one of the goals of the empowerment retreat is to equip congregants with the skills, resources, and support necessary to succeed in business and their careers, thereby preparing them to go global and strengthen both individual livelihoods and the broader society.

He emphasized the potential for exponential growth in careers and endeavors, calling for participants to achieve 10-fold progression while advancing God’s kingdom.

According to him, Dominion City is empowering God’s children to be problem-solvers and solution-givers, enabling them to turn societal problems into opportunities.

Dr. Ogbueli also urged the church to embrace God’s principles and consistently provide solutions to societal problems to prosper.

“You have to give God something to work with. God’s blessings have to rest on something. You plant the seed, and God sends the rain, which brings the harvest. You are not going to prosper if you cannot find solutions to people’s problems. It is your information that will plant the seed. No amount of prophecy will guarantee the outcome if you don’t add your part to it. No matter what is prophesied to you, your choices determine the outcome,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ogbueli called on churches to actively engage in structural economic development by empowering their members through entrepreneurship, ultimately contributing to the prosperity and well-being of society.

Also speaking on the topic, “Exponential Growth: How to Do Exploits,” the founder of Early Founders Lots, Dr. David Ogunshola who is also an author, explained that growth starts from within and does not begin externally, emphasizing the importance of acquiring the right and adequate knowledge.

“No amount of money is too much for knowledge. The measure by which you pour into yourself knowledge, that same measure men will take out of you. You’re not qualified to be paid in millions when you have not invested millions in yourself. To get to the next level, you must first accept knowledge at that level,” he added.

David further stated, “If you will experience exponential growth, the focus of your learning needs to change, and it must focus on you.”

Some professionals addressed salient topics affecting the congregants and the nation’s economy, including Dr. Austine Maduka: “Kingdom Wealth Using Agriculture”; Mark Osang: “Discipleship and Spiritual Growth”; Alioha-Emmanuel Ihechi: “Cassava Farming and Processing”; Chidinma Okebalaman: “Global Migration/Positioning/Expansion”; and Dr. Jackie Ikeotuonye, CEO of BFA Integrative Health & Wellness Clinic: “Health and Cure.”

Others included Uzoma Ayodeji: “Attracting Grants for Social Enterprises: Practical Steps for Success”; John David: “Strategic Creativity: Organic Innovation for Accelerated Productivity in Business and Career Optimization”; and various other topics such as “Epidemiology and Control of Lassa Fever” and “Seeing and Owning the Future: The Future of Work.”

Participants at the retreat expressed gratitude to Dr. Ogbueli for the initiative and the knowledge and spiritual investments they received during the retreat and expressed great optimism that their lives will change for the better.