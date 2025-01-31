DG advises corps members on diligence, honesty

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed has instructed corps members to shun every form of misconduct and other negative behaviours that can jeopardize their future ambitions.

Ahmed gave this advice recently when he was addressing the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Corps Members at Kano State Orientation Camp in Kusalla Dam, Karaye and Katsina State Orientation Camp, Mani Road.

He said diligence, honesty, perseverance and faith in God are prerequisites to a prosperous life.

He equally advised the Corps Members to respect the cultures and traditions of their host communities and quickly integrate with them after leaving the Orientation Camps.

Speaking further, General Ahmed urged them to add value to their host communities by initiating either personal or group Community Development Service projects that will improve the standards of living of their hosts.

While presenting her camp report to the Director General, the NYSC Kano State Coordinator, Hajiya Halima Abdulkarim Abubakar stated that the Corps Members had adjusted and acclimatized to the regimented camp life.

“They are highly disciplined, dedicated, amenable and committed to duty. A total of 1,821 Corps Members were registered, comprising 930 males and 891 females, ” she said.

In his camp report, the NYSC Katsina State Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu said 1,414 Corps Members comprising 875 males and 539 females were registered.

“We have a total of 355 officials comprising 148 staff and 183 personnel from the collaborating agencies.

The Corps Members are in high spirits and have been actively participating in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training”, he said.

