Breaking: Four feared dead, others injured as drunk driver rams into soldiers in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0117

IBRAHIM QUADRI with agency reports

Four soldiers attached to the Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu in Lagos are feared dead, and others injured after a drunk driver rammed into them.

The driver rammed into the soldiers during their monthly road jogging outside the barracks in the early hours of Friday, PUNCH Online reported.

An eyewitness named Priscilla, who lives in the area, said the Toyota vehicle had three young men as the occupants, running at full speed before ramming into the soldiers.

She said after the accident happened, the young men attempted to run away but were apprehended and beaten while their vehicle was vandalised.

According to the eyewitness, one of the young men was stabbed.

She said, “The incident happened in the early hours of this morning when the soldiers were doing their monthly morning road walk when the young men rammed into the soldiers in front of the barracks.

“Four of the soldiers were dead, and many of them were seriously injured. After the incident, the boys attempted to run away but were apprehended and mercilessly beaten to a stupor while their vehicle was vandalized. Also, one of the boys was stabbed by the soldiers.

“The incident has caused panic among the residents in the area.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Olabisi Ayeni, and the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, were yet to respond.

 

