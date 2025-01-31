Bode George condemns invasion of PDP secretariat, says without unity party heading to disaster

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George on Friday condemned the invasion of the party’s secretariat in Abuja, noting that, unless there is unity, fairness and justice the party is heading towards disaster in 2027.

Atona Oodua of Yoruba land made the warning at a press conference in his office at Ikoyi, saying those who sponsored the thugs are capable of going for the worse during National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

Nigerians watched as thugs, sponsored by some leaders of the party, scaled the fence of PDP national secretariat last Wednesday while some leaders of Board of Trustees were trying to broker peace between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Udey-Okoye who are both laying claim to office of the National Secretary.

It took the intervention of the police and other security agents around to bring the situation under control, using pepper spray.

More security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were mobilised to the secretariat to restore normalcy.

George said, “As a dedicated life member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) representing the Upper Chamber and embodying the moral compass of our party, I feel compelled to sound the alarm in a matter requiring urgent attention.

“What happened on Wednesday during the 79th meeting of this August body in Abuja is despicable, horrific, senseless, wicked and unheard of. The individuals who orchestrated the use of thugs to invade our Party Secretariat acted shamelessly and this action must be condemned by all of us who value democracy.

“It is disheartening that the PDP, the bastion of civility, humility, decorum, harmony and respect for the rule of law since 1998 when it was formed by our elders such as Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Bola Ige (who wrote the constitution of the party), Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, Chief Sunday Afolabi, and others, who did not allow personal interests to overshadow their collective interests of the party, are now dancing on the graves of some of these elders.

“This situation arises from the actions of certain disloyal individuals within our party. I strongly believe this should also be seen as a serious offence which should not be condoned. What happened on Wednesday was horrendous, terrible and dreadful. We are all aware that the National Secretariat of our party in Abuja is sacred. The premises must be respected by all members and non-members.”

“It is sacrilegious that thugs were hired to enter the premises to unleash mayhem, disrupting the 79th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting. If that could happen, then what do you think those who sponsored the thugs will do during National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings?” He queried.

Continuing, the PDP chieftain noted, “I have consistently stated that those with a belligerent attitude, if they are not ready to repent, should be shown the way out. As the largest party in Africa, PDP should not be turned into an ‘Agbero’ party by any member with an inordinate ambition. We have rules and regulations that govern our party.”

He asked leaders of the party to bring the opposing factions together as a matter of urgency, adding that if they failed to yield to counsel, the recalcitrant members should be expelled.

“If we are indeed serious as a party, this is the time for the party leadership to bring the two opposing factions together for a peace meeting. If they are not ready to embrace peace, they should step aside and allow the party to move past the current turmoil.

“We found ourselves in our current situation due to a self-inflicted crisis. We should bury our individual ambition now and not allow the PDP to stand tall. Elders of the party should tell those funny characters to calm down.

“As leaders, we must not allow anybody to destroy our party because PDP is the only true national party. The APC is just a mere congregation of strange bed fellows.

“I want to send this advice to all that this humiliation of our party and elders must stop. The leadership of the party must also wield the big stick. Nobody is too big to be disciplined by our party. Also, nobody is too important to be expelled. Only patriotic members of our party are indispensable. If you think you are a member of our party and you are arrogantly working against us, I can tell you that your days are numbered.

“Unless we are united, with equity, fairness and justice being the pedestal for any political decision taken, this party will be heading to disaster in 2027,” George stated.

