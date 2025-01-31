ASR AFRICA Commences Construction Of A 500-Capacity Lecture Theatre Hall For Nasarawa State University, Keffi

ASR Africa, the brainchild of Africa’s industrialist and philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has commenced the construction of a modern 500-capacity lecture theatre hall for the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. The event, which took place at the University’s campus in Keffi, attracted dignitaries including Dr. Udoh Ubon (MD/CEO of ASR Africa), Prof. Sa’adatu H. Liman (Vice Chancellor of the University), and other high-ranking management staff of the University.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the University expressed gratitude for the nomination by ASR Africa under its Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGs). She commended ASR Africa for the award of the grant and the freewill extended to the university in the project selection. She stated: “The lecture theatre happens to be a pressing need for the institution, as we continue to expand our academic programs and could not have come at a better time for our university.”

She noted that the ASR Africa is the TETFUND equivalent from the private sector as many universities in Nigeria has benefitted from its Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGs). She also commended the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative for its unwavering commitment to advancement of education in Nigeria, as this type of gesture is a testament to the ASR Africa Chairman’s investment and contribution to empowering future generations.

In his response, the MD CEO of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, commended the management of the university for the take-off of the construction of the facility in spite of the installation of a new Vice Chancellor of the University. He stated that ASR Africa will continue to support the project and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeframe.

The ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme is targeted at supporting quality education within the tertiary education system in Nigeria. So far, over 30 institutions in Nigeria have benefitted from this grant, which ranges from N250million to N2 Billion.

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.