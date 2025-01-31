Alleged N110bn Fraud: Witness explains why Yahaya Bello’s associate requested property refund

By Blessing Omale, Abuja

A witness in the ongoing trial of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has revealed why one of his associates, Shehu Bello, sought a refund for a N550 million property in Abuja.

Testifying before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Fabian Nwaora, Chairman of EFAB Property Limited, said Shehu Bello requested the refund after discovering that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was investigating the property in connection with the alleged N110.4 billion fraud case against Yahaya Bello.

The trial, which also involves co-defendants Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, resumed on Wednesday, with Nwaora serving as the first prosecution witness.

According to Nwaora, EFAB Property Limited had listed the property, located at No. 1 Ikogosi Street, Maitama, Abuja, for sale in 2020.

Shehu Bello later expressed interest, negotiated a price of N550 million, and completed the purchase.

However, the name on the sales agreement was listed as Dr. Bello Ohiani, not Shehu Bello.

Three years later, Shehu Bello reportedly returned to EFAB Property Limited, claiming that the EFCC was investigating the house and demanding a refund. After consulting with lawyers, the company complied with an EFCC directive to transfer the funds to the commission’s account.

“After writing our statements to the EFCC, we were instructed to refund the money. We first paid back N400 million, then later N150 million. The property was initially marked under investigation, but once we returned the full amount, the EFCC allowed us to reclaim the house,” Nwaora told the court.

The prosecution, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kemi Pinheiro, submitted the sales agreement and deed of assignment as evidence, which the court admitted as Exhibits A1 and A2.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed an application by the defence requesting extra-judicial statements from the second and third defendants.

The prosecution argued that the statements had already been served on the defence team since November 27, 2024, and that the court had adjourned proceedings specifically for a bail hearing, not for new applications.

Justice Anenih upheld the prosecution’s argument, ruling that the defence’s motion was an attempt to delay the proceedings. The trial was subsequently adjourned to April 3 and 24, and May 6, 2025, for continuation.

Yahaya Bello, Oricha, and Hudu are facing a 16-count charge of criminal breach of trust and money laundering amounting to N110.4 billion.