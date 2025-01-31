2.0: January Top Scoops In Nigeria – My Two Cents

BY- EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

✓ Tinubu’s Legacy Projects: Right Or Wrong?

The recent naming and renaming of projects after President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has triggered mixed reactions by Nigerians online and offline. Even Arise TV Anchors, Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni, and Ayo Mairo-Ese, on Friday, 24th January, weighed on the issue, airing their diverse opinions.

On Thursday, 23rd January, President Bola Tinubu commissioned a newly built army barracks in Abuja, named after him. The project is located in the Asokoro area, with the purpose of providing accommodation for Nigerian Army personnel. The project features various facilities, including worship centers, sports centers, a power house with a good road network.

Before the commissioning of the project, on 21st January 2025, it was reported on national dailies that the federal government had approved the establishment of a federal polytechnic in Abuja, named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This was affirmed by the current Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, through a letter addressed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on 9th January.

According to Dr. Tunji Alausa, the reason behind the establishment of a federal polytechnic in Abuja is to ensure every state has a federal polytechnic, showing the federal government’s full support for technological and vocational training.

Some Nigerians felt that naming public facilities after a sitting president undermines the country’s democratic rules, as it can be perceived as a political strategy to influence people’s choice in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election, and desperation to engrave the president’s legacy.

Opinions differs, the naming of new projects after a sitting president isn’t a problem, as it’s a way to show recognition and honor the president. However, it must be done in moderation to avoid being perceived as an abuse of power, which might lead to nepotism, corruption, and mismanagement of resources.

Provided that accountability, transparency, and other democratic principles are observed, I have nothing against it. If I can be celebrated when I am gone, I can be celebrated while still living, but there should be moderation.

Doing that for projects executed by their administration, from conceptualization to completion, isn’t a bad move, provided it will curb the issue of project abandonment. It might also be seen as a means to showcase their achievements with pride.

However, I don’t agree with renaming existing projects after a sitting president, even if it was renovated by the government in power.

I commend the federal government for establishing the polytechnic in Abuja, named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, showing their full support and recognition for innovation and pragmatism.

However, I would like to draw the federal government’s attention to the dichotomy between HND holders and BSC holders. This has caused harm through division among graduates, as one of the qualification is disregarded over the other.

The National Youth Service (NYSC) aims to foster national unity and integration among youths. If graduates from these two different educational systems can live and work together during their one-year mandatory service, why can’t the labor market accommodate them with the same treatment in career advancement and salary?

In conclusion, this serves as a reminder and a call to action for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the National Assembly’s efforts to address the dichotomy between HND and BSC. The bill is still pending on your desk, awaiting your signature. I urge you to treat this issue with importance, as it will encourage candidates to apply to both institutions confidently.

✓ Lessons for Nigeria: Self-Sufficiency, Financial Prudence

It’s of no news about the recent trending actions/decisions taken by president, Donald Trump’s government to cut off their supports and aids to other nations, which to them should be considered as unnecessary spending in government.

Recall that after the general election in the USA, President, Donald Trump, announced about a new organization with the name Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE), set-up with the purpose of reducing wasteful spending and eliminating unnecessary regulations in USA government.

Following the above, the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE), recently stopped US government from spending $50 million on condoms which be sent to Gaza through its pause on foreign aid. They also withdrew their support to Afghanistan’s healthcare, considering the ban by the Taliban on Afghanistan women from working, getting educated, and restricting them to domestic roles alone.

It didn’t stop there, they also withdrew from World Health Organization (WHO), as United States appears to be the major contributor to Health Organization and halted from funding lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medicals for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID around the world.

The above is suppose to be a valuable lessons for the federal government to also know that dependency on aids and supports from other nations isn’t the problem, but not having plans of taking charge, If country decide to halt the aid or support.

One thing I would love our government to learn from Trump administration’s decisions is the importance of financial prudence. Our government should be ready to cutdown the unnecessary expenditures in government as it has caused more harm than good to the nations economy and image internationally.

Recently, on Tuesday, 27th February,

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today ‘ claimed that Nigeria is rich enough to fund its own expenses. So President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu can continue with his foreign trips.

I am not against the above statement, but am just trying to make a point that this is where scale of preference should be considered in governance. You weigh your problems before choosing which one to tackle first.

The mindset of being independent as a country is important for our development. Relying on external aids can make the government look like they are doing well or they have enough money to throw on unnecessary things. This is just like “One who collects, but never envision being a giver tomorrow” or ” a child who rely on the parents/guardian for everything, but spends lavishly on unnecessary things without a thoughts for the future”.

Now I guess that our government must have seen the need to consider the welfare of its people, and build trust with its citizens by considering their welfare. You can’t claim to prioritize the welfare of your citizen by spending money without proper plan for their future. By addressing the above the government can promote sustainable growth, and development, which will be sustainable to its citizen’s and the economy.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist, who writes in from Lagos.