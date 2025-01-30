UNDP Fellowship moves to engage 1000 Imo Skill-Up graduates

…..As University of California taps govt for pact with Imo Digital ecosystem

The stage for Imo economic growth keeps getting clearer by the day with the State’s Ministry of Digital Economy and e-Government attracting the attention of a Fellowship of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that is poised to engage 1000 graduates of the Skill-Up Imo Project over a period of one year.

They have already made an offer of a monthly allowance of N100000 to be paid to the lucky graduates to be employed over a period of 12 months.

The cheery news was broken at the State Executive Council Meeting on Monday, presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma, who also hinted that his government had recently been tapped by delegates from the University of California and the Silicon Valley for partnership with the government following his establishment and investment in a massive Digital ecosystem in Owerri where different youthful minds are trained on contemporary digital skills.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the Exco meeting, Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Public Orientation, Hon Declan Mbadiwe said that the UNDP Fellowship will also rub off on the Imo State ministries as those who would be recruited will help in training civil servants and make them digitally compliant and more resourceful.

Flanked by the Commissioners for Agriculture (Chief Cosmos Madugba), Finance (Mr. Chuck Chuckmeka), Environment (Chief Majority Emenike), Power and Electrification (Chief Nwabueze Oguchienti), Mines, Solid Minerals and Industries (Hon. Ernest Ibejiakor), Chief Political Adviser/Head of Political Bureau ( Chief Enyinnaya Onuegbu) and the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser, Media ( Oguwike Nwachuku), Emelumba noted that Exco could not help but pass a vote of implicit confidence on the Governor “for his visionary leadership, sacrifice and monumental development.”

Emelumba explained that the United Nations Fellowship shows how far the skill acquisition programme has gone to attract global attention, particularly the interest they have in deploying the beneficiaries to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government to beef up the digital knowledge of the personnel.

The Commissioner informed that the Federal and State Governments will soon be signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of California in the United States and Silicon Valley, also of the United States, to turn to Imo Digital City into the digital hub of West Africa, “showing that the digital revolution in Imo State is getting International recognition from all over the world.”

Other major highlights of the meeting include the approval of the State’s participation in a joint effort with other oil-producing States to review and recover revenue due to them from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited since 1999.

The Commissioner hinted that the money that is supposed to get to the State, especially the 13% derivation that is supposed to be shared by Federal and State Governments has been kept by the Federal Government alone, hence the Oil Producing States are engaging Consultants to recover the money to make sure it is shared among the beneficiary States.

According to him, the Council also approved the establishment of an Industrial Development Fund to promote industrial growth in the State, as well as a forensic inventory of mining sites and solid minerals in the State.

In addition, the Commissioner gave the green light for the development of a Special Energy Free Zone in partnership with development partners, and approved the establishment of a joint venture company to manage Acharugbo Farms and Nsu Tiles production in partnership with Jampur Group and Agro Mechanics and Allied Services Limited.

Emelumba said that “these initiatives demonstrate the State government’s commitment to driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and improving the overall well-being of Imo State citizens.”

He said the meeting was marked by a spontaneous eruption of joy and a unanimous vote of implicit confidence in the Governor’s leadership, acknowledging his visionary leadership and sacrifices towards the development of Imo State.

Furthermore, he said Exco approved the setting up of necessary mechanisms to launch an Imo State Industrial Development Fund for the development of Industries in the State as well as approved the Forensic Enumeration of Industries and Inventory of Oil sites and solid minerals in all corners of the State.

He said Exco approved the establishment of Orashi Special Energy Free Zone with development partners already working for the State government, and that with the approval Imo State Government has formerly entered into agreement with the Development Partners on the Orashi Special Energy Free Zone.

The Commissioner informed that Exco approved that the State Government set up a Joint Venture Company to partner with Jampur Group and Agro Allied Services Limited for the Management of Achara Ugbo Farms at Emekeuku in Owerri North and Nsu Tiles at Ehime Mbano.

Emelumba clarified that the assets of the Achara Ugbo and Nsu Tiles will be handed over to the Joint Venture Company that will be set up by the State Government and Jampur Group for the purpose of managing and using the assets to develop the two establishments. Apart from Achara Ugbo Farm and Nsu Ceramic Tiles, Jampur Group will also revive the Imo Standard Shoe Company, among others.

In addition, he said Exco approved the partnership of Imo State Government and the Adoni Mega System for Orashi Electricity Company for the generation and distribution of electricity in the State, noting that Adoni and Orashi Electricity Company are to be in partnership to generate enough electricity for the State.

Similarly, he said the Exco approved the award of contract to develop and upgrade electricity transition and distribution network in the State to Matcol Projects Company Limited at the cost of $21million to ensure that before the second or third quarter of 2025 all the 27 LGAs in Imo would have been connected to a 24/7 power supply in the spirit of “light up Imo” project.

On environment, he said that Exco approved a partnership with Eastern Waste Development Company for the purposes of managing waste disposal in the State. “They are to partner with Imo State Government to manage waste,” he said adding that “Exco also empowers them to collect fees and levies from residents and Corporate bodies for their services.