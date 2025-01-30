Renewed killings: African Union approves additional $.8m to combat terrorism on Chad Basin

.As Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso finally exit ECOWAS, launch new passport

…We ‘re committed to stabilization of the region—Tinubu

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja , AHMED MARI, Mauduguri

The African Union (AU) has pledged $800,000 fund to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), to strengthen counter terrorism campaign in the Lake Chad Basin.

The AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Amb. Adeoye Bankole stated this at the inauguration of the 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum, on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno.

Bankole reaffirmed the AU’s continuous financial and logistical support to the MNJTF, adding that such support played a critical role in combating Boko Haram and other terrorist threats.

“Since 2015, the MNJTF has been instrumental in ensuring security in areas affected by insurgency, mitigating violent attacks, and facilitating stabilisation programme,” Bankole said.

He said the commission had provided sustained assistance to the force since its inception, adding that it would commit an additional $800,000 to further bolster its operations.

The funding, he said, would enhance the MNJTF’s capacity to conduct counter terrorism operations, improve intelligence sharing, and support regional stabilisation efforts.

“The magnitude of the security challenges in the Lake Chad Basin far outweighs the resources currently available to address them. That is why the AU remains committed to strengthening the MNJTF and ensuring that it has the necessary support to effectively combat terrorism,” he said

Bankole recalled that the AU had previously allocated $1 million towards the stabilisation efforts in the region, reinforcing programme aimed at restoring peace, rebuilding communities and facilitating the safe return of displaced persons.

“While the MNJTF has recorded significant achievements, sustained funding and international collaboration are necessary to consolidate gains and prevent the resurgence of terrorist activities.

“We urge member states and international partners to maintain their financial and logistical contributions to the MNJTF, as its success is vital for the stability of the entire region,” he added.

He stressed the need for governments in the Lake Chad Basin to integrate counter terrorism and stabilisation efforts into their national budgets, to ensure long-term security and resilience.

“The fight against terrorism is not just a military operation; it requires coordinated governance, humanitarian response, and socio-economic recovery,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum, attended by leaders, international organisations and security experts, focused on strengthening regional cooperation to combat violent extremism, enhance security, and drive sustainable development.

Amb. Mamman Nuhu, the Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), called for more cross-border cooperation and sustained investment in stabilisation programmes, to consolidate gains in the fight against insecurity and promote long-term development.

Nuhu underscored the need for a united approach to address the lingering challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency and climate induced crises.

“This gathering, under the theme Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community, reflects the profound challenges we face, as well as the shared determination to overcome them,” Nuhu said.

He noted that prolonged violence, displacement and environmental degradation deeply scarred the region, hitherto, a hub of prosperity.

Nuhu, however, he acknowledged the resilience of the affected communities and the collective efforts of governments and partners in driving recovery.

“The Lake Chad Basin, a region once celebrated for its prosperity, has been severely impacted by conflict. Millions have been displaced, families separated, and livelihoods disrupted. Yet, we have also witnessed remarkable resilience and a commitment to rebuilding,” he said.

The LCBC boss commended the role of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum in fostering dialogue, cross-border cooperation, and the successful implementation of the Regional Stabilisation Strategy (RSS), a roadmap designed to address the root causes of instability in the region.

He enumerated key achievements, including livelihood restoration programmes, safe and dignified resettlement of displaced persons and improved security.

He, however, warned that significant challenges remained, particularly with the resurgence of Boko Haram in some areas, adding that, “this forum is not just a platform for discussion it is a catalyst for action.

“Boko Haram’s resurgence has demonstrated that instability in one part of our region affects the entire basin. Our responses must therefore, be coordinated, regional, and inclusive.”

Nuhu stressed the need for cross-border cooperation in tackling shared security threats, managing natural resources, and mitigating climate-related risks.

He, therefore, urged member states to scale up investments in stabilisation programmes and ensure resources were directed where they are needed most.

“The commitment of governments is central, but multi stakeholder engagement including civil society, the private sector, and humanitarian and development partners is equally crucial for long-term stability.”

He further commended international organisations and partners for their continuous support, stressing that the gesture was instrumental in alleviating suffering, restoring hope, and building capacity for sustainable development.

Nuhu advocated strong monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of stabilization programmes.

However, The Economic Community of West African Ststes ECOWAS has announced the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger from the sub-regional body.

The regional body’s authority decided to allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of membership from ECOWAS effective today, 29th January 2025.

President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr Omar Alieu Touray announced this at a press conference at the ECOWAS Commission Aguiyi Ironsi Street Asokoro Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the decision followed the notice of withdrawal issued by the member countries in January 2024 in line with the Protocols of the regional group

He however said that the regional group recognizes National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo countries.

He also hinted of the decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep ECOWAS’ doors open to, all relevant

countries in the course of their assignments for the community.

He said it was the decision of the Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS at a summit in Abuja that the ECOWAS passport and free movement of people from member countries is still valid.

That the regional body will continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries as if there is no withdrawal of membership

That the community will provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three

structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries.

This message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the

Authority of Heads of State and Government.

That citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger in

accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme(ETLS) and

ECOWAS protocols can live and do business with our people until further notice.

The President of ECOWAS Commission also said that member states are given

visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the

the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people, as well as the

modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS.

.as Tinubu seeks multifaceted response to terrorism, other security threats

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday called for a multifaceted response to terrorism, insurgency and other forms of security threats in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made the call when he declare open the 5th meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which was hosted by the Yobe State Government, brings together eight Governors from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and the Republic of the Niger.

The event also brings humanitarian organisations, and local and international communities to address pressing security challenges and explore solutions for stability in the region.

The president said the chain of events that disrupted the stability of the region over the past 15 years demands that power must be wielded responsibly to guarantee the safety and prosperity of the people.

The Nigerian leader noted that while military power was necessary to contain the security threats, it must be accompanied by strategies that address their root causes.

This, according to him, in include poverty, inequality, and lack of job opportunities for the region’s young population.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, our response to these threats must be multifaceted.

“While military solutions are indispensable, they must be complemented by strategies that address the root causes of insecurity – poverty, inequality, and the lack of opportunities for our youth.

“It is a tragic irony that Africa, a continent with the youngest population in the world, sees its youth become cannon fodder for destructive ideologies and the drivers of conflict.

“This is the challenge before us: to transform this demographic dividend into a force for good. Power’s true essence lies not in its possession but in its application.

“Hard power may secure borders, but it is soft power—through diplomacy, culture, and shared values—that builds bridges and binds us together,” he said.

Tinubu said every part of the world was entangled in its own unique security challenges, resulting in the global military gulping “a historic 2.4 trillion dollars in 2023, with no signs of slowing.”

He, however, observed that: “hard power, detached from the moral imperatives of justice and diplomacy, only widens the very divide it seeks to bridge.”

Tinubu told the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum that it was only by sticking to the vision for which the forum was created that pursuing and adopting partnerships that benefit the people could be achieved.

Such partnerships, he said, include the collective commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that the choices made “today will echo through generations, shaping the future of this region.”

He recalled the successes recorded so far in repelling threats to the region’s borders and sovereignty by elements of terror.

The President attributed past victories by member countries to the joint missions they had embarked on.

Tinubu cautioned the governors and other stakeholders against allowing “the geopolitical tensions across the world to sow discord” in the region, and submitting themselves “to become tools in any proxy agenda.

“The salvation of the Lake Chad region is neither in Europe nor in the Americas. It lies in the hands of all those gathered here today.

“You, distinguished representatives of this forum, embody not only our collective will to protect the region but also the transformative potential that stability brings.

“The true enemy remains the non-state actors—those who exploit weak borders, poor governance, and fragile economies to challenge our claim to civilization.

However, the worst threat we may face is not the insurgents or terrorists at odds with our humanity.

It is the absence of cooperation, sincerity, and fidelity to our shared pact as brothers’ keepers.

“We undermine this pact when we renege on agreements to secure our borders when misinformation and falsehoods breed mistrust, and when we jeopardize the freedom and choices of our people.”

Earlier, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, had said that the forum was an opportunity for states around the Lake Chad Basin region across Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon Republics to discuss and reflect on the journey so far.

He noted that as partners in progress, the Yobe Government provided the platform for participants to strengthen contact and collaboration towards ensuring stabilisation, recovery, and resilience across the Lake Chad Basin in the months and years ahead.

Also, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, commended the strategic partners of the forum, saying their contributions have enabled governments of the forum to tackle some of their challenges to strengthen and rebuild the region.

He said the platform was a rallying point for political cohesion, fostering regional interaction, sustaining the socio-economic development of the region, and regional integration.

On his part, Gov. Umaru Fintri of Adamawa, noted that the Basin had passed through the worst environmental moment, leading to the shrinking of the Lake Chad

“The United Nations Environmental Programme has recently revealed that Lake Chad has shrunk 90 per cent in six years and blamed the situation on climate change, irrigation and construction of dams and population increase.”

The Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Amb. Mamman Nuhu, said the forum’s meeting “serves as a critical platform for fostering dialogue and enhanced collaboration.”

He also said that the meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the lake chad basin.

He noted that the theme of the meeting reflects the immense progress achieved so far and the equally immense work that needs to be done.

Ms Cynthia Rowe, Development Director for the British High Commission, Nigeria, and Representative of International Support Group, commended the governors of the region.

Rowe stressed that the region had recorded marked improvement in the face of daunting challenges.

She, however, pledged the support of the funding partners to continue in their efforts towards assisting the forum achieve its objectives.