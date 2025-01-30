Lagos impounds 125 commercial vehicles, 48 cars over illegal parking, traffic obstruction

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have apprehended 125 commercial buses and 48 privately owned vehicles over violations, including unauthorized parking and severe road obstructions.

According to a release by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA the crackdown was executed across notorious gridlock-prone corridors such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, Nnamdi Azikiwe by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo.

He explained that the enforcement underscored LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to eradicating chronic traffic congestion and mitigating reckless road practices, particularly among commercial transport operators and private motorists who flout established regulations.

“A significant number of the offenders were caught engaging in perilous maneuvers, such as driving against traffic (one-way) and executing hazardous reversals from Iddo to Idumota to pick up passengers—reckless actions that have precipitated multiple road accidents and senseless loss of lives.

“Spearheading this decisive operation was the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, acting under the strategic directive of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa. The initiative specifically targeted unauthorized garages that have long served as catalysts for intractable gridlocks, inflicting undue hardship on commuters and residents alike.

Taofiq reaffirmed Bakare-Oki’s overarching vision of the Lagos State Government to optimize the efficiency of the metropolis’ transportation infrastructure.

“The state government remains resolute in its enforcement of traffic regulations and the restoration of order on our roads. The proliferation of illegal garages and indiscriminate obstructions by both commercial and private vehicles continues to be a formidable impediment to our goal of achieving seamless mobility within Lagos,” he asserted.

“These stringent enforcement measures serve as an unequivocal warning to all road users, that flagrant disregard for traffic laws will no longer be tolerated.

“Our ultimate objective is to cultivate a transportation ecosystem that is safe, orderly, and highly efficient for all road users. This enforcement drive represents a pivotal step toward actualizing that vision,” Mr. Bakare-Oki reiterated.

He further highlighted that notorious congestion hotspots such as Iddo to Idumota, Oyingbo, Ebute-Ero, and the Adeniji Adele roundabout have been perpetually plagued by illegal parking and the proliferation of makeshift garages—an issue that must be decisively addressed.

“The indiscriminate operations of commercial bus drivers not only obstruct vehicular movement but also constitute a grave hazard to pedestrian safety. LASTMA’s intervention is imperative to dismantle these bottlenecks and facilitate seamless traffic circulation in these critical locations,” he added.

In response to this initiative, residents and business owners have expressed strong approval, acknowledging its profound impact on easing daily commutes and revitalizing commercial activities.

