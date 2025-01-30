Julius Berger is a beacon of excellence in infrastructure devt – Quantity Surveyors

L–r … Chief Risk Officer, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Shakira Mustapha; Director General, NIQS Foundation, QS Dr. Celestina N Eke; Director, Administration, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita, Chairman, NIQS BOT, Olusegun J. Ajanlekoko and BOT member, Rabiu Suleiman Yusuf making a presentation to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

A group of certified Quantity Surveyors in the country has described leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as a beacon of excellence in infrastructural development.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, NIQS Foundation, Olusegun J. Ajanlekoko who made the declaration when he led the Board of Trustees of the Foundation on a courtesy visit to the construction company Tuesday, said, “this foundation is an offshoot of the NIQS. When NIQS turned 50, we thought about what we could use to impact the society, how our presence can be felt, and that was what led to the Foundation.

Describing the NIQS Foundation as a new baby still growing, he said the group needed to look beyond the shores of their immediate environment for partnership opportunities with like-minded organisations.

“We needed to go beyond the shores of our own confinement and look at how we can partner, how we can extend synergies between ourselves and those who are progressive in the industry, those who have the same vision with us, and our first port of call was Julius Berger. So, when we looked at those who we think can have the same goal, vision and can team up with us; Julius Berger came up on the front burner”.

Saying that the construction company stands as a beacon of excellence, Ajanlekoko welcomed the opportunity to partner with Julius Berger on behalf of the NIQS Foundation, we send our gratitude for the warm welcome and the opportunity to engage with you in the spirit of collaboration and mutual progress.

“We must say that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc stands as a beacon of excellence in infrastructure development, delivering projects that have significantly contributed to the growth and modernization of Nigeria”.

He continued: “Your unwavering commitment to policies, sustainability and capacity building within the construction sector is commendable and serves as an inspiration to industry stakeholders including the NIQS Foundation”.

The Chairman also stated that the group’s visit to Julius Berger was driven by the desire to foster a strategic partnership that aligns with their shared objective of promoting excellence, professionalism, and innovation in the built environment, adding that, as a Foundation, we are committed to supporting initiatives that enhance capacity building, research and sustainable development in the quantity surveying profession and the construction industry at large.”

Speaking while welcoming them, Julius Berger’s Director of Administration, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Isa Kaita said, your presence here today is not just an acknowledgement of the Institution’s dedication to the values of excellence and professionalism, but a testament to your unwavering commitment to the growth and advancement of quantity surveying in Nigeria.

He said the NIQS Foundation has been a beacon of hope and progress in the field of quantity surveying even as he acknowledged the group’s efforts in promoting professional development, fostering innovation, and ensuring the highest ethical standards have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of construction and project management in Nigeria through its initiatives that empower young professionals, fund education.

He further said the NIQS Foundation’s visit to Julius Berger has great significance to the company, “as it is an opportunity to strengthen our partnership and collectively explore ways to further the objectives of the foundation. We believe that this engagement will lead to fruitful discussions and actionable steps to empower the next generation of professionals and reinforce the value of quantity surveying in our national development.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General, NIQS Foundation, Qs. Dr. Celestina N. Eke said, “The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors Foundation is an independent organization formed by the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and registered to carry out research and the necessity to improve the lives of individuals and create a better environment through research and alleviation programmes.

The Foundation, she continued, is registered as Incorporated Trustees under Part F, Section 823 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She continued: “This courtesy visit of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors to Julius Berger marks a significant step towards enhancing collaboration and communication within the construction industry. “We express strong commitment to working together on future initiatives that promote professional development and address the challenges faced by quantity surveyors. This partnership is expected to contribute positively to the growth and advancement of the sector, ensuring the delivery of high-quality and sustainable construction projects in Nigeria. We believe this partnership will reinforce Julius Berger’s leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Development.”

The delegation of the NIQS Foundation Board of Trustees to the event include Director-General, NIQS Foundation, Qs. Dr. Celestina N. Eke; Chairman, Board of Trustees, Olusegun J. Ajanlekoko, NIQSF Secretary BOT, Osaretin Okoro, Secretary General of NIQS, Rotimi Bola Ojelade, Former FCT Chairman, representing the NIQS President, Qs. Okaru Joseph A; NIQSF BOT Member, Rabiu Suleiman Yusuf, Project Manager, NIQSF, Ihebuzor Uzomeshina Obinna; Learning, Research and Grant Writing, Tanko Muhammed Lawal; NIQSF Desk Officer to NIQS Foundation, Taofeek Bunmi Adefisayo,

The Julius Berger delegation to the event was led by the Director Administration, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Isa Kaita ably supported by Chief Risk Officer, Shakira Mustapha, Human Resource Coordinator, Mohammed Nasiru, Qs. Gabriel Victor Idah, Qs. Mary Helen Wumba, Emmanuel Isibor and Olivia Uzoma.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2