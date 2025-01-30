Herdsmen strike again in Ondo Community, kill five farmers

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Fresh attacks on farmers by suspected Fulani Herdsmen have occurred again in the Ajegunle-Powerline community, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Five victims who are labourers in the community were reportedly killed.

Sources said the farmers were from Plateau and Kaduna States.

One of the farmers operating on the farmlands, Akin Olowolafe who narrated the sad ordeal on Thursday in Akure said; “the incident happened around 3 pm on Tuesday and these Fulani herdsmen killed five of our labourers. This is how they (herdsmen) usually come to disturb and destroy our crops and we have reported them to the state government and even to the security agencies but no positive actions were taken by these security agencies to stop the Fulani herdsmen activities on our farmlands.

“These Fulani herdsmen just entered the farmlands on Tuesday as we were working and started shooting sporadically on the air and killed five persons during the attack.”

Olowolafe said the attacks and armed robbery, which now occur on a daily basis around the area have made life unbearable for them because of the Herdsmen’s impunity, and lack of intervention from appropriate authorities in the state.

According to him, many farmers in the community have fled their farms for fear of being killed.

He lamented the incessant clashes and destruction of farm crops which according to him is becoming so worrisome.

Olowolafe pointed out that the development had forced many farmers to flee the area.

His words” it is so sad that the community which relies on crops they produce to survive are being threatened by daily destruction of such crops by cattle that usually invade their farmlands with impunity.

According to him, the confrontational attitude of the herdsmen also constituted a threat to their lives as most often, they usually kill or rape any female they meet at the farms.

Olowolafe, therefore urged the State Government and security apparatus to intervene and save them from persistent attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

Another labourer, Fidelis Daniel, who also spoke on the incident said the herdsmen came around 3 pm on Tuesday to destroy their farmland land inspite of an earlier warning not to come to the area again.

He said” The herdsmen didn’t listen to us, when they came they just started shooting and killed five of our farmers we just brought to the mortuary now.”

“I was inside the farm too when the incident happened, I just heard the sound of guns, and I immediately ran to the house. It was even God who saved me too they would have killed me.

“They suddenly came with weapons to destroy our crops and killed five persons. Three from Plateau State and two from Kaduna State.”

Daniel, also called on the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, the Commander of the State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Adetunji Adeleye and other relevant security agencies to take proactive security measures that will put an end to this continuous daily embarrassment and attacks.

The State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure Complex was said to be a gory sight as men of the Hunters and Vigilantes Association in Akure North Local Government Area of the state came to deposit the dead bodies of the victims at the mortuary.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the attack.

She said “There was an attack on the community, while police are still investigating. But for now, I cannot confirm the number of those killed during the attack.

It would be recalled that there had been reported cases of Fulani Herdsmen attacks on innocent farmers in Akure North, Akoko/Owo Axis of the state.

Security agencies particularly Amotekun rangers have intensified efforts to curtail the activities of the Herdsmen in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2