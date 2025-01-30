Governance advocate Otunba Showunmi, stakeholders calls for political reforms

…. holds South-East town hall meeting

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Enugu, Nigeria – Political analyst and governance advocate, Otunba Segun Showunmi has called for urgent political reforms to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking at the South East Town Hall Meeting held at Oakland Hotel in Enugu on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Showunmi addressed a cross-section of stakeholders, including political party leaders, governance advocates, women leaders, and youth groups.

During his speech, Showunmi expressed concerns about the current state of political parties in Nigeria, stating that the ruling party appears to be the only one adequately prepared for elections. He criticized the trend where opposition parties emerge merely as platforms for contesting elections rather than as vehicles for genuine political engagement and national development.

Showunmi questioned whether forming new political parties would resolve fundamental electoral challenges such as voter apathy, vote-buying, and lack of electoral integrity. He noted that despite having 18 registered political parties, voter turnout remains low, with millions of eligible voters failing to participate in elections.

“Even if we register a new political party, how does that prevent vote-buying and electoral fraud? The real issue is ensuring integrity in the process, from INEC to the electorate themselves,” he emphasized.

He further stressed that democracy has the potential to drive national progress, citing Turkey as an example of a country that used democratic governance to move forward. Showunmi questioned why Nigeria has yet to see significant progress despite decades of democratic rule.

Other political stakeholders at the event echoed Showunmi’s concerns and stressed the need for deep reforms in the Nigerian political system.

Prince Isaac Nwoye, Former PDP Chairman of Udi Local Government Area, stated that opposition parties must focus on building democratic institutions rather than just criticizing the government.

“Opposition is not just about calling the government bad. It’s about fixing our electoral system, stopping vote-buying, and ensuring real democracy,” Nwoye said.

Similarly, Apostle Chaplain Newman Chukwuajah, the Deputy State Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP), emphasized that electoral reforms must be prioritized.

“It’s about fixing our electoral system, stopping vote-buying, and ensuring real democracy. If these issues are not addressed, changing political parties alone will not bring about meaningful change,” Chukwuajah remarked.

In her remarks, Dr. Zara Onyinye stressed the need for a new approach to leadership selection and governance.

“As we look for alternatives in leadership, we must also begin to reflect on ourselves and adopt a different method in how we approach issues,” she noted.

Showunmi argued that opposition parties should play a more constructive role beyond criticizing the ruling government. According to him, while the ruling party is occupied with governance challenges such as managing inflation, creating employment, and addressing poverty, opposition parties must actively engage in political education, policy advocacy, and grassroots mobilization.

“Opposition is not just about saying the government is bad. It is also about addressing issues within the political process. For example, is it the federal government that tells people not to vote on election day? Is it the federal government that encourages vote-buying? No. These are problems we need to fix within ourselves,” he stated.

Showunmi urged Nigerians, especially professionals, lecturers, and community leaders, to actively participate in politics rather than leave it to a select few. He warned that if educated and experienced citizens refuse to engage in politics, governance would be left in the hands of those with little interest in national development.

He also stressed the importance of national unity, cautioning against tribal divisions that continue to threaten the country’s progress. “We must see ourselves as one. Whatever we cannot resolve today, we must remain hopeful that we can resolve it tomorrow,” he urged.

Showunmi also called on the media and civil society organizations to support initiatives aimed at fostering political awareness and national cohesion. He noted that previous generations had achieved milestones such as independence and the end of military rule, and it was now time for the current generation to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s future.

“We must not allow negativity to consume our national discourse. Other countries, even those at war, do not spend all their time condemning their own nations. We must build, not destroy,” he stated.

Otunba Segun Showunmi reaffirmed his commitment to engaging Nigerians on political reform and democracy-building, stating that he and his team would continue their nationwide advocacy at their own cost. He urged citizens to focus on unity, active participation, and electoral integrity to ensure Nigeria’s democracy serves all its people.

The town hall meeting concluded with discussions on strengthening political institutions and fostering greater citizen engagement in governance.

