Enugu Smart Green School Students Shine with technological innovations at Int’l Day of Education

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The students of Enugu Smart Green School, Owo Campus, took centre stage with their remarkable display of AI-powered tools, robots, and other innovative creations at the Enugu East Senatorial Zone celebration of the International Day of Education.

The event, held at the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) in the capital city, was part of a larger three-day programme organised by the Office of the First Lady of Enugu State, in collaboration with her Custos Care Foundation in the Senatorial Zones across the state.

Themed “AI and Education: Human Agency in an Automated World,” the event explored the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, with a focus on how technology can drive creativity, innovation, and ethical decision-making.

The celebrations spanned across Enugu State, with each of the three senatorial zones contributing unique perspectives on the intersection of education, technology, and human values.

In Enugu North, hosted at Nsukka, and Enugu West, held at Udi, the celebrations featured engaging debates, science exhibitions, and student presentations on the future of AI in education. The debates, which centred on the ethical and societal implications of AI, showcased the intellectual depth and critical thinking skills of the students. A powerful drama performance also highlighted the balance between technology and humanity, leaving the audience both entertained and reflective.

At Enugu East, the Smart Green School students captivated the audience with their innovative AI-powered robots and practical applications, including water purification solutions. These students not only demonstrated their technical expertise but also showed how education can address real-world challenges.

Dr. Chinyere Onyeisi, Special Policy Adviser on Education Innovation and Director of Experiential Learning at Enugu Smart Green School, delivered a thought-provoking address during the event. She discussed how AI can revolutionise learning by creating personalised educational experiences that foster creativity and ethical decision-making. “We are building a future where technology complements human intelligence, guided by values that ensure a positive impact on society,” she stated.

Mr. Chris Edenwatu, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Ministry of Education, gave an engaging presentation on the role of AI in transforming education. He emphasised how AI can personalise learning, improve teaching efficiency, and enhance administrative processes, while calling for its responsible use to maximise its benefits.

The Managing Director of Enugu Tech Hub, Mr. Chidubem Anawor, also addressed the students, encouraging them to embrace technology as a tool for solving societal challenges. He highlighted the vast opportunities AI offers and urged the students to pursue innovation and creativity as they prepare to contribute to a tech-driven world.

Comr. Egodi Igwe, Managing Director of the Custos Care Foundation, sensitised the students on the critical issue of child abuse, highlighting the importance of protecting children’s rights and providing a safe environment for their growth. She urged the students to speak out against abuse and assured them of the Foundation’s commitment to supporting their welfare.

At each of the events, represented by the ALGON Chairperson Mrs. Rita Edeh, the Oji River Chairperson Mrs. Uche Anyaegbudike, and the Igbo-Eze South Chairperson Barr. Empress Ugo Ferdinand, in Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North Senatorial Zones respectively, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and providing students with the skills necessary to thrive in an AI-driven world. She remarked, “Our administration is dedicated to creating an inclusive education system that prepares our youth to lead with creativity, ethics, and responsibility. We will continue to support initiatives that empower young minds to innovate and shape the future.”

The three-day program highlighted the immense talent and potential of Enugu’s youth, underscoring the vital role of innovation in shaping the future of education. The remarkable creativity displayed by students across the state epitomised the state’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and ethical thinkers.

With these efforts, Enugu State is positioning itself as a leader in integrating AI and technological innovation into its educational framework, ensuring its students are equipped to navigate and shape the future responsibly.

