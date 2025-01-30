Correspondents’ Chapel  of  NUJ Imo, laud Uzodimma’s proposal for Media Village

33.7 C
VICTOR  DURUAMAKU  , Owerri 

 

The  Correspondents’ Chapel of the  NUJ Imo state council, appreciates  Imo state Governor  Hope Uzodimma  for his desire to establish a media village for journalists  in the state

According to a statement by the secretary of the chapel, Mr Victor  Nwachukwu, this was revealed in a joint statement signed by the NUJ Chairman, Mr. Ifeanyi Nwanguma, and the Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman, Mr. Chinonso Alozie.

The statement further said that the request from Governor Uzodimma for the  Media Village proposal followed an appeal made by the union during a phone-in program featuring the governor at the Government House in Owerri recently.

It noted that the governor’s gesture has been described as a testament to his ongoing commitment to improving the welfare of journalists in Imo State.

According to the NUJ, the proposed media village will significantly address the housing challenges faced by journalists, particularly in the face of escalating rental costs in Owerri and other parts of the state.

The union highlighted that this initiative is a practical step toward alleviating the economic pressures confronting media practitioners.

“This call to submit a proposal for a media village is a clear demonstration of the governor’s continued support and love for journalists in the state,” the statement read.

The NUJ emphasized that the media village, when established, would serve as a lasting legacy for the Uzodimma administration.

The statement also recalled the governor’s recent donation of two brand-new buses to journalists in the state, describing it as a goodwill gesture that has improved mobility and logistics for their professional duties.

“Governor Uzodimma has shown, time and again, that he values the contributions of the press to the development of Imo State,” the statement noted.

The NUJ and Correspondents’ Chapel stressed that the media village would create a conducive environment for journalists, enabling them to carry out their work more effectively while reducing the financial strain of housing.

They described the initiative as a lifeline for journalists who often face difficult economic conditions while performing their duties.

The union further urged all stakeholders to support the project, highlighting its potential to strengthen the bond between the government and the media.

“A functional media village will not only address housing concerns but also serve as a hub for professional development and collaboration among journalists in the state,” the statement added.

While appreciating the governor’s efforts, the union called on him to expedite the process of approving the proposal and ensuring its implementation.

They expressed optimism that the media village would soon become a reality under the Uzodimma administration.

“The NUJ Imo State Council and Correspondents’ Chapel remain committed to supporting the government in its developmental strides

” We believe that this media village initiative will further enhance the collaboration between the government and the press,” the statement concluded.

Journalists across Imo State have welcomed the announcement with enthusiasm, expressing hope that the project will address long-standing issues affecting their welfare and create a more stable and supportive environment for their work.

 

