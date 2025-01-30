33.7 C
January 30, 2025
Breaking: Red Mass Transit Bus bursts into fiames on 3rd Mainland Bridge

by Peter Anayo0137

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

There was palpable fear on Third Mainland Bridge today as the Red Mass Transit Bus into flames.

According to TVC, passengers of the bus are scampering for safety.

Details later…

 

