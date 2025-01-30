Breaking: DSS arrests two Lagos Assembly lawmakers over Obasa’s removal

33.7 C
by Peter Anayo080

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The last may not have been heard over the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly as two members of the House, Hon. Lanre Afinni and Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu are currently being detained at the DSS office in the State.

According to an impeccable source from the House, the two are facing interrogation in connection with the removal of Hon Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker.

Obasa was removed as Speaker by the majority of the members on January 13 and replaced with the former Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

In solidarity with their colleagues, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Mojeed Fatai with some other members of the House stormed the DSS office to secure their release.

Details later…

 

