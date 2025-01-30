31.9 C
Photo Gallery

Association of Professional Women Engineers  of Nigeria  Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi  visits Collaboration Crestech Engineering Ltd in Lagos

by Peter Anayo

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN)  Chairman Engr. (Dr) Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi  (2nd left ) presenting a plague to Crestech Managing Director Engr. Sobande Gbolahan, (3rd Left)   with them are APWEN Lagos  Financial Secretary Engr. Oluwashina Adebayo    Deputy Engineering Manager Engr Idowu (right) and Senior Electrical Engineer Engr. Omolola Ogungbile during the visit to Lagos.

APWEN Lagos Chairman Engr Dr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi along with APWENLagos Financial Secretary Engr Oluwashina Adebayo’s with Crestech Senior Civil Structural Engineer Engr. Taiwo Ntuk and QHSE Engineer Engr. Chiamaka Ezefula.

APWEN Lagos Chairman, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, presenting a plague to Crestech Engineering Company Managing Director, Engr. Sobande Gbolahan during the visit.

APWEN Lagos Chapter APWENLagos Chairman Engr Dr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi along  APWENLagos Financial Secretary Engr Oluwashina Adebayo with Crestech Senior Civil Structural Engineer Engr. Taiwo Ntuk, QHSE Engineer Engr. Chiamaka Ezefula and other female Engineers during the visit to the mentorship desk, Opportunity to bring young engineers to Cres Tech and meet all engineers held at Crestech Engineering Limited in Lagos on 24/1/2025.

 

