Metro news

Agunechemba seriously flushing criminals out of Anambra, arrests one, recovers 14 guns, others

by Peter Anayo092

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

The newly launched security outfit in Anambra State, Agunechemba nick named, Udo Ga-Achi has again proved its mettle with the arrest of a member of a suspected k! kidnapping syndicate, Mr. Chukwudi Tansi.

Tansi was nabbed during a late-night raid by the officers during a raid at EnugwAgunechembau-Agidi, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

The operation which was launched around 12:15 am on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at a notorious kidnappers’ hideout led to recovery of no fewer than 14 gụns of different brands.

This was disclosed in a message that has gone viral on social media with the recovered guns and other incriminating items.

The viral message further revealed that the items recovered include, 2 AK-47 rifles, 8 Pump Action gụns, 4 locally-made pistols, 3 packets of cartridges (101 cartridges), 4 empty magazines of AK-47 rifles, 3 cutlasses, 1 Baofeng radio, 1 motorcycle, and some charms.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached to confirm the incident as he didn’t pick up nor respond to the sms message.

 

 

