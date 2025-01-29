UBA Foundation emerges Philanthropy of the Year

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has been named “Philanthropy of the Year” at the prestigious THISDAY Awards 2025.

The award reaffirms the UBA Foundation’s position as a leading force in philanthropy, underscoring its unwavering dedication towards giving back to the community and creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

UBA Foundation emerged the winner in the category which had other nominees including Dangote Foundation, NLNG, MTN Foundation, and Fidelity Bank Foundation.

The award ceremony, tagged “When the Going Gets Tough… the Tough Get Rewarded,” was held at the Prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Monday and coincided with THISDAY’s 30th Anniversary.

It brought together distinguished guests to celebrate outstanding achievements across various sectors, recognising individuals and corporate organisations that have been making meaningful impact in their industries and society as a whole.

While presenting the award, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris Malagi, commended UBA Foundation for its impactful programmes, particularly in advancing education, and emphasised the need for more organisations to emulate the Foundation’s model of sustainable philanthropy.

“This award is a testament to the remarkable achievements of the UBA Foundation over the past year.

“This honour is well-deserved, and I urge other organizations to follow this exemplary model in contributing to the societies they serve,” Malagi stated.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Foundation, UBA’s Group Head, Media and External Relations Ramon Nasir, expressed gratitude for the recognition, attributing the success to the Foundation’s commitment to improving lives across the continent and beyond.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award, which comes at a pivotal moment for us. It is a powerful affirmation of the work we have done and a reminder of the responsibility we carry to do even more.

UBA Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Bola Atta, who spoke on the awards, said, “We are appreciative of this award, and for us, this is our call to action to do even more. In the coming year, we will not rest on our laurels, we will launch new initiatives and strengthen existing programmes to deepen our impact and broaden our reach across communities.” she noted.

Over the years, the Foundation has focused on key areas such as Education, Environmental Sustainability, Economic Empowerment, and Special Projects, leaving a lasting legacy of transformation, rolling our initiatives that continue to impact positively on the communities around its areas of operation.

UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects.

