Terrorism: Troops intercept arms cache in Zamfara, search for fugitive Turji still ongoing

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

Troops of 1 Brigade of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services, have intercepted a cache of arms in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Lt Col Abubakar Abdullahi, the

Coordinator, Joint Media Coordinator Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma disclosed this in a statement signed on Tuesday.

The operation, conducted on 27 January 2025, was based on intelligence regarding suspected arms dealers operating from the Niger Republic.

The troops launched a covert operation to track the suspects, resulting in a pursuit along the Kaura Namoda-Zurmi road.

The suspects attempted to escape by diverting their vehicle into the bush but were forced to abandon it after being engaged by the troops.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the following items: 2x PKT machine guns, 9 x AK-47 rifles, 13x magazines, 171 x rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 9x rounds of PKT ammunition.

Meanwhile, the troops are actively pursuing the wanted terrorist Bello Turji, who remains at large, evading capture by moving from hideout to hideout.

The statement said: “We assure the public that our troops are working tirelessly to apprehend him as part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

“We deeply appreciate the public’s concern regarding this matter and urge locals to continue their support and cooperation by reporting any information that may assist in our efforts.”