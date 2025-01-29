28.5 C
Road accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claims one life, injures 3 others

by Editor047

 

 

…LASTMA officials recover N48,200, phone, 15 sachets of alcoholic gin

 

 

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

A tragic  accident involving a Toyota Sienna (KTU 666 JP)   along the Lagos-Ibadan  Expressway, this morning resulted in the  death of the driver, while three other occupants—two males and one female—suffered severe injuries.

 

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen.

 

Personnel of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) administered critical first aid before transporting the injured victims to the Lagos State Accident & Emergency Centre at Toll Gate for urgent medical intervention.

 

According to Taofiq, preliminary inquiries indicated that the deceased driver was under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the vehicle while traveling at an excessive speed.

 

During rescue operations, LASTMA officials who swiftly responded as first responder recovered  N48,200, phone and 15 sachets of alcoholic gin inside the Sienna car.

 

Additionally, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers, who were also present at the scene, undertook the evacuation of the deceased’s remains to a morgue in Yaba, while LASTMA operatives towed the accidented vehicle to the agency’s yard to avert any traffic disruptions.

 

Expressing deep regret over the tragic incident, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his profound condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured victims a swift and full recovery.

 

He further issued a stern admonition to motorists, urging them to eschew alcohol consumption while driving, emphasizing that reckless and impaired driving remains a perilous menace to lives and property.

