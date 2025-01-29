PCRC holds Peace Walk in Rivers, celebrates Gov Fubara at 50

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, on Tuesday, marched through major roads and streets of Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State in commemoration of it’s 2025 annual peace walk.

The PCRC members who converged at Isaac Boro Park as early as 7 am, marched through Asarama Street to Old GRA, Forces Avenue, Azikiwe Road and terminated at the Government House, Port Harcourt where they reiterated their commitment to service to humanity, support and promotion of peace and security in the state through their partnership with security agencies in community policing.

Speaking on their behalf at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Chairman of the PCRC in State, Voke Emore, commended the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for prioritising peace and wellbeing of Rivers people in his administration, adding that he has written his name in bold letters in the history books as the first sitting Governor of Rivers State to grant an audience to the PCRC, Rivers State Command.

He said the peace walk was to sensitise the public of the existence of PCRC and it’s role in society, and to also boost the morale and camaraderie of the PCRC members.

Emore also congratulated Governor Fubara on his 50th birthday celebration which also coincided with their peace walk, and prayed that God Almighty grants him more wisdom in handling the affairs of the state.

He used the medium to call on Rivers people, especially the stakeholders in the state to join in ensuring sustainable peace in Rivers State.

He said, “We are here today for our 2025 annual peace walk. We want peace in Rivers State and Nigeria in extension. We have had a lot of issues, but we have enjoyed peace in Rivers State, and the PCRC has made it a point of call to ensure that peace remains in Rivers State, so we decided to take a match annually to tell Rivers, people, that peace is priceless and terror is senseless.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, we felt it was only proper that we stop by to receive your blessings before we start our regular activities for the year and to also tell the government too of what we stand for. And that we are happy with what they are doing in keeping the peace, how they have empowered the security, the police, the army and other sister agencies, among others.

“We also wish to assure you of our continued partnership and support to you and your government.

“And today happens to be the governor’s birthday which is a good coincidence for us, we also want to use this opportunity to wish the governor a happy birthday.”

Furthermore, he said, “The work of policing cannot be left to the Nigeria Police alone, hence the partnership between the Police and the PCRC, whose membership is made up of people drawn from every section of the society, covering every religious, political, regional divide and more.

“We advice all Rivers people especially the stakeholders maintain peace, no matter the political divide, Rivers State has been very peaceful thus far, which is quite amazing because when political tension stirs up you usually hear of killings left right and centre, but there is nothing like that so we applaud every party here, what we are asking for is that that peace is sustained. PCRC is ready to work with everybody to achieve this.

“This partnership is aimed at bridging the gap between the Police and the host communities, thereby engendering trust and mutual respect,” he said.

In his response, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, represented by the state Head of Service, George Nwaeke thanked members of the PCRC for their role in promoting peace in the state through their partnership with the police and other security agencies.

He said Governor Fubara is making several efforts to ensure that there is sustainable peace in Rivers State.

While commending the PCRC for their services to humanity, he stated that “the governor is highly committed to serving humanity. Everything he does had at it’s back, humanity.

“You are aware of what he has done for Rivers people, starting from the civil servants, where he has raised the hope of many hopeless people.

“Because of the governor’s love for humanity, people that were denied promotion for years were promoted, and he has given promotion up to date, he has also paid their arrears. The governor pays workers’ salaries and other entitlements regularly. For two years now, Civil Servants also received N100.000 as a Christmas bonus. This year he added retirees and public servants.”

He thanked the PCRC for setting out on 28th January for their annual peace walk. “The 28th of January is actually the governor’s birthday. Setting out that day for your peace walk means you are immortalising his name, I want to thank you for that kind gesture.”

“Every Community in Rivers State should be able to assist the police by imbibing the spirit of community policing,” he said.

