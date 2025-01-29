Ogun Customs seizes 2,002 bags of Rice, 6,180 cutlasses, 1,184 Cannabis Sativa in January alone

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

As part of efforts to combat smuggling activities and protect the economy, the Ogun Area 1 Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Idiroko, said it seized 2,002 bags of smuggled rice, 6,180 pieces of cutlasses and 6,375 litres of PMS among others.

The Customs Area Controller, Mohammed Shuaib disclosed this on Tuesday at a press conference to reel the scorecard of the command in the year 2024.

According to the CAC, the seized smuggled rice weighed 50kg each, while total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the intercepted items stood at N77,476,185.

He said the seizures reflected the relentless efforts to curtail smuggling activities and enforce compliance with customs regulations.

The Customs boss said as part the inter-agency collaboration, the command will handover intercepted parcels of cannabis sativa to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The cannabis sativa includes; 1,019 parcels coconut size, 28 parcels book size, and 140. bread size.

AC Shuaib explained further that, in the concluded fiscal year 2024, the command generated a total revenue of N275, 835,406.

He maintained that, the revenue was actualized the collection from baggage assessment, proceeds from auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and vehicles.

He equally noted that items seized during this period include; 16,712 bags of foreign parboiled Rice, 139,881 litres of PMS, 940 live ammunition, 71 sacks and 3,253 parcels of cannabis sativa, 586 bales of used clothing and 86 units of vehicles used for conveyance.

Others include, 18 units of foreign used vehicles, 2,150 used pneumatic tyres, 760 pieces of Donkey skin, 3,766 cartons of Frozen Poultry Products, and 85 bags of imported flour.

Shuaib said the total Duty Paid Value of the seized items is N1,267,504,035.

He, therefore, commended the bravery and professionalism of the officers in achieving the success.

