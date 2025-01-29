NCDMB executive secretary and SPDC officials visit Brightwaters Energy, applaud firm’s industry capabilities

ELIZABETH VINCENT , Yenagoa

The executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, along with senior officials from shell petroleum development company (SPDC), visited Brightwaters Energy Limited on Tuesday to assess its technical capabilities for upcoming industry projects.

In a press release issued by the cooperate commission, states delegation toured Brightwaters Energy’s facilities in Choba, Port Harcourt, and Emohua, Rivers State as a follow-up to Engr. Ogbe’s initial visit in May 2024 during that visit, he reaffirmed the NCDMB’s commitment to supporting local service companies, fostering job creation, and enhancing opportunities within the oil and gas sector.

Speaking during the tour, Engr. Ogbe emphasized the Board’s objective of ensuring that indigenous oil and gas service providers receive recognition and engagement from operating companies. He highlighted this as a key strategy in advancing local content development and aligning with the economic vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He commended Brightwaters Energy for its track record in executing exploration and production projects for major industry players like SPDC and Chevron Nigeria Limited. He expressed confidence in the company’s capacity to deliver on critical scopes in forthcoming projects and urged operating companies to support qualified local service providers while maintaining high-quality standards and timely delivery.

During the visit, Brightwaters Energy’s Community and Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr. Solomon Aluge, confirmed ongoing engagements with SPDC and highlighted the company’s expertise in heavy and light fabrication, as well as onshore and offshore pipeline engineering and installation. He noted that Brightwaters is currently mobilizing for Chevron and Tulcan pipeline projects.

Welcoming the delegation, Brightwaters Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Scott Gregory, expressed appreciation for the visit and provided insights into the company’s extensive experience in offshore and onshore project execution. He assured the officials of Brightwaters’ capability to handle upcoming field projects within its operational scope.

Key facilities inspected during the tour included a blast furnace, where smelting operations were demonstrated, and the Sea Horizon Derrick Lay Barge, a multipurpose offshore construction vessel with a 1,320-ton heavy-lift capacity. The vessel supports marine construction, including the installation of rigid and flexible pipelines, risers, and umbilicals.

Following the tour, SPDC’s General Manager for Local Content, Mr. Lanre Olawuyi, expressed satisfaction with Brightwaters Energy’s upgraded facilities. He stated that SPDC’s technical teams would review their findings and explore potential collaborations with the company on upcoming projects. He also lauded Brightwaters’ efforts in enhancing its infrastructure since May 2024 and expressed optimism about increased industry patronage.

Accompanying the Executive Secretary were the director of project certification and authorisation division (PCAD), Engr. Abayomi Bamidele; deputy manager of corporate communications and zonal coordination, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi; and a technical staff member from the executive secretary’s office, Mr. Ilu Ozekhome.

