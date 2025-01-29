I’ll make Abeokuta World Class Health Institution – Dayo Israel

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

The newly appointed Chairman, Board of Hospital Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Dr. Dayo Israel has said one of his primary goals is to make the Centre a “world class institution that people will come from abroad and benefit from our health system”.

The Chairman made this disclosure in Lagos while receiving a delegation of the Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu who had gone to present a Letter of congratulations, on behalf of the Centre.

The Chairman, who until his appointment was the National Youth leader and a member of the APC’s National Working Committee, expressed excitement about his new appointment.

“I’m excited that I have an opportunity to make a difference in Abeokuta.

“I am excited, and I look forward towards coming to work with you, to lift that institution that I know had been rated “A”. I want to work with you to make it an “A”+

“My goal is to be able to support the management of FMC Abeokuta to make it a world-class institution.

“We must become a model healthcare institution that other teaching hospitals will come to ask us, ” how’re you doing it.

“We’re not going to make it by word of mouth. We are going to match our words with action.”

The Chairman, who recalled that he was not new to Abeokuta, commended the dynamic leadership of the Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu.

“Interestingly, I’m sure I have passed through that hospital once or twice in terms of benefiting from health service in the sense that my JSS 1 was at Lisabi Grammar School Abeokuta. As such, it was like home coming to me.

“I want to commend the management and the entire workforce for the impressive records you’ve achieved , in particular under the present administration at the Centre”.

Earlier, the Director of Administration, Mr. E.K Apanisile, supported by the Head of Information and Public Relations Dr. Segun Orisajo and the Personal Assistant to the Medical Director, Mr. Peter Wonah delivered the Centre’s Letter of Congratulations to the Board Chairman.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2