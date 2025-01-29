Gov Mufwang, DOPPA, Gyang Bere install transformer for Plateau community after 10yrs in darkness

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Dr. Gyang Bere has brought a lifeline to the populace of Dalyoho community in Chugwi Ward, Vwang District of Jos South LGA, Plateau State as he installed power transformer.

The community for decades said to have been battling with issues of epileptic power supply which hinder effective economic activities.

Daily Champion gathered that due to unstable and insufficient electricity, the community leaders in 2015 approached former deputy speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dalyop Gwalsong Fom which he responded immediately and donated the transformer.

Since 2015 when they were given the transformer, many politicians promised to install the transformer but such promises did not come to fruition until recently when they contacted Gyang Bere which he responded instantly and installed the transformer after ten years of abandonment.

The course is crystal clear now with the installation of the transformer as about eight communities stand a chance to benefit uninterrupted electricity and make their livelihood better.

Speaking during the official installation ceremony at Dalyoho-Chugwi community, Gyang Bere acknowledged the gesture aligns with Governor Mutfwang’s vision to electrified Plateau communities.

He said electricity is central towards boosting small businesses and enhance economic development.

“This initiative will go a long way to making the youths to be more productive and improve the economic activities of the communities.

“The governor inaugurated the Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP) to provide solar power to over 25 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. This initiative is aimed at strengthening healthcare service delivery, particularly in rural communities.”

He also revealed the governor declared this year 2025 that Plateau will witness massive infrastructural development, urged citizens to continue Showing unwavering support for government to inject more dividends of democracy.

He charged benefiting communities to take ownership and responsibility by ensuring they protect and maintain projects government done for their well-being.

His Royal Highness, Da Gwom Chugwi, Atyos Mandung appreciates Governor Mutfwang for appointing Gyang Bere to serve under “The Time is Now” administration.

The monarch said what DOPPA done is a testament of entrenching governance at the grassroot and encourage him to continue sustaining the tempo.

Meanwhile, Chugwi Community Development Association (CCDA) presented award of excellence to Gyang Bere for promoting grassroot development.