Furious hunger suffocating Nigerians — Northern Catholic Bishops   

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Catholic Church Bishops in Northern Nigeria has charged Federal Government to make deliberate policy towards addressing harsh economic relatives of the nation as Nigerians are suffocating from furious hunger.

The Northern Catholic Bishops forum admitted that if Nigeria policies were working, people would be smiling, and their offices wouldn’t be flooded with people asking for food.” But because things are not working, even those earning reasonable salaries are struggling.”

His Grace Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama who double as forum chairman of Northern Catholic Church Bishops made the statement while speaking to newsmen Tuesday after their two days meeting in Jos, Plateau State capital.

Bishop Kaigama revealed that

Northern Nigeria have three provinces: Kaduna, Abuja, and Jos, and each province has dioceses under it. “We have gathered voluntarily to fraternize. We come from different backgrounds, so we have different experiences. Once a year, we meet like this to share our experiences—both good and bad—to strengthen and encourage one another to continue the good work we are doing.

“Over these two days, we have prayed, discussed, and reflected on many issues—spiritual, pastoral, political, social, and economic. As we leave, we hope to continue talking about them, engaging in dialogue, and praying for solutions.”

On the state of the nation, the clergy said there is hunger, as people are coming to their offices and homes, begging for food—people who never used to beg. “Even those earning salaries cannot make ends meet anymore. It’s alarming. The little we gather from donations to distribute is not enough. That’s why we’re calling on the government to intervene seriously and work with us.

“Take the recent tragedy in Abuja, where we were distributing food at Christmas. There was a stampede—10 people died, and 11 were injured. Why? Because they were desperately hungry. They hadn’t seen food in a long time, and when the Church provided it, they rushed to get some.

“Instead of asking why people are so hungry, the government started pointing fingers—saying maybe the Church didn’t plan the distribution well. That’s what I call passing the buck, a lame excuse. The real issue is hunger. People were driven by desperation.

“Rather than blame us, the government should ask: How can we work together? We have a Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs—why not collaborate with the Church to ensure food reaches those who need it most? But no, instead of offering solutions, they focus on assigning blame.

“We won’t give up. We will keep engaging with the government. The governor was here this morning, and he assured us of collaboration. We hope that collaboration will be real and soon”, Bishop Kaigama mentioned.

The Host Bishop and the Provincial Archbishop of Jos Province His Grace Most Rev Dr Matthew Ishaya Audu confirmed they normally hold the meeting yearly and this time around is the turn of Jos province.

Bishop Audu said it is unfortunately, many people channel their frustration the wrong way—they go only to prayer houses rather than holding the government accountable. “Prayer is important, but it is not enough. We must speak up and let the government know our concerns. We cannot elect leaders to manage our commonwealth, only for them to turn it into their personal property.

“If you cannot send your child to school, if you cannot afford food, if you cannot access healthcare, then you are as good as dead. That is the reality…..”