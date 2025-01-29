FRSC cautions against over speeding as truck crushes woman to death in Rivers fatal accident

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists, especially bus and truck drivers in Rivers State against over speeding.

The warning followed a fatal accident that occurred yesterday, around the Oil Mill market area of Port Harcourt, which threw residents into pandemonium.

A video from the accident showed a female pedestrian who was crushed to death by a truck with her body divided into two halves, from her pelvic region down. Eyewitnesses described the scene as gruesome.

A statement by the Rivers State Road Safety Corps Command revealed that the accident involved a Mack truck with registration number XP633JJ and a TVS keke without a number plate.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Rivers State, Assistant Route Commander Martins Chime confirmed that the incident occurred along the Port Harcourt-Aba expressway, near the Oil Mill Junction, adding that five persons were involved in the crash, including three males and two females.

He said: “Report of a road traffic crash today 27th January 2025 between a Mack truck with reg no XP633JJ and a TVS keke (no number plate) along Port Harcourt Aba expressway by Oil mill Junction at about 1500hrs involving five (5) persons (3 males and 2 females).

“When our operatives arrived the scene of the crash, Elimgbu police division had already evacuated the Corpse and deposited it in a morgue in Port Harcourt. An eyewitness attributed the cause of the auto crash to brake failure. Our men ensured that the scene was properly cleared of debris and road obstructions removed.”

Meanwhile, the State FRSC Boss, Corps Commander Inyang Umoh, blamed the gruesome incident on the driver’s highspeed. He described the incident as unfortunate.

Umoh urged truck drivers to exercise caution and apply “common sense speed” when approaching densely populated areas, such as markets and junctions.

The Rivers FRSC Boss noted that the Command has taken proactive measures to prevent similar incidents, including continuous sensitization and enforcement of safety regulations on roads in the state.