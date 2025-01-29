EFCC, NGX RegCo to strengthen partnership on market integrity

COMFORT EKELEME

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), the independent regulation subsidiary of Nigerian Exchange Group, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have called for enhanced partnership to enhance market surveillance and combat financial crimes in Nigeria’s increasingly digitalized capital market.

This strategic initiative was discussed during a high-level meeting between NGX RegCo’s Chief Executive Officer, Olufemi Shobanjo, and EFCC’s Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, at the Commission’s Abuja headquarters on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

During the meeting, Shobanjo highlighted the critical need to adapt regulatory frameworks to address sophisticated digital financial crimes emerging in today’s evolving market landscape.

“The digitalization of our markets has brought new challenges, necessitating a more robust collaborative approach.

“While our 2013 MoU established initial cooperation parameters, the substantial market growth in 2024 demands an enhanced partnership framework. As a frontline regulator, we recognize the EFCC’s crucial role in providing enforcement support and specialized expertise to combat market abuse and protect investor interests,” he said.

Shobanjo emphasized NGX RegCo’s dedication to maintaining market integrity and expressed confidence that reinforced collaboration with the EFCC would strengthen investor protection mechanisms.

Responding, Olukoyede commended the desire to strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies and assured that the Commission was ready and willing to collaborate.

“I know you are also concerned with regulatory compliance because the issue of compliance is a key issue. It is part of our mandate to enforce compliance. Under my administration, we have strengthened our bond with different regulatory bodies.

“Let’s see how we can have a desk where we can work better and attend to you. I have a special interest in the capital market in respect of the abuse of assets and trades.

“We will try to review the MoU, make our observations in line with the relevant laws and regulations, and communicate our views to you. We pledge our commitment to this”, he said.

The strategic dialogue highlighted both organizations’ shared commitment to fostering a secure, transparent, and globally competitive Nigerian capital market that instils investor confidence and promotes sustainable economic growth.