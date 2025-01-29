Dr. Harry, PETROAN President inaugurates new Lagos Executive Council members, vows to tackle petroleum industry challenges

. as Otunba Ogunyolemi emerges Lagos Chairman, pledges to prioritize members’ welfare, combat fuel adulteration

Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, National President of PETROAN, on Tuesday inaugurated the Lagos State Executive Council, led by Comr. Otunba Akinola Ogunyolemi, to combat fuel adulteration, illegal meter adjustments, agency victimization of retail outlet owners, and product hoarding.

The National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, who oversaw the keenly contested Council elections during the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) in Lagos, affirmed the emergence of Comr. Otunba Akinola Ogunyolemi as the Lagos State Chairman. Other elected officers include Chief Kayode Owodiye (Vice Chairman), Ehimen Akhere Joseph (Secretary), Mrs. Jane Okoh (PRO), Prince Bakare Adeyinka (Treasurer), and Mr. Olugbenga Alex (State Technical Adviser).

As a nonprofit and nonpolitical organization, PETROAN is committed to promoting the welfare of its members and ensuring unity and stability in Nigeria’s petroleum retail sector. Its membership consists of owners of licensed petroleum product retail stations, government-approved petroleum selling outlets, and government-licensed petroleum storage facilities nationwide.

Dr. Gillis Harry, while congratulating the newly elected executives, directed them to seek an audience with key stakeholders in Lagos, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally introduce the new State leadership in line with standard practice. He also urged the Lagos PETROAN leadership to collaborate closely with the association’s National and Zonal structures for effective coordination and policy alignment.

Sir Francis Chilam Dimkpa JP, the Rivers State Chairman and PETROAN Chairman of State Chairmen, who coordinated the swearing-in ceremony, charged the newly elected Lagos State Executive to uphold sincerity, accountability, honesty, and constructive engagement with regulators and stakeholders. He also emphasized the importance of integrity and selfless service in their leadership.

Among the National Officers in attendance were Mazi Confidence Chijioke, Special Assistant to the BOT Chairman and Director of Operations; Mr. Sunny Williams, Rivers State Auditor; as well as Special Advisors on Strategy, Mr. Chinedu and Mr. Skill.

Comr. Otunba Akinola Ogunyolemi, the newly elected Lagos State Chairman, in his inaugural address, pledged to prioritize the welfare and business interests of all PETROAN members in Lagos, ensuring their concerns are effectively addressed.