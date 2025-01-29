Crises in Afenifere deepens as factional groups split over Farotimi’s appointment as Organizing Secretary

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural and Political group, is in renewed acrimony as the two factions clashed over the appointment of rights activist, Dele Farotimi, as the Organizing Secretary of the organization.

The two factions are those led by Chiefs Reuben Fasoranti and Ayo Adebanjo

They held their separate meetings last Tuesday both in Ijapo,Akure,Ondo State capital and Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State respectively where vital issues were raised with consequent resolutions

It was reported that the Ayo Adebanjo group at its Tuesday’s appointed Farotimi, as the Organizing Secretary in spite of the previous appointment of Kole Omololu as Organizing Secretary by the Fasoranti-led faction.

Farotimi’s appointment came shortly after the defamation charges levelled against him by Chief Afe Babalola was withdrawn following the intervention of prominent Monarchs especially within Yoruba race.

At Ijebu-Igbo factional meeting,they called for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

However, the Reuben Fasoranti group has faulted Farotimi’s appointment, describing it as illogical

In a statement it said “Pa.Fashoranti Remains Afenifere’s True Leader” and signed by Mr Omololu, the group rejected Mr Farotimi’s appointment as Organizing Secretary by the faction loyal to Adebanjo.

“There is only one Afenifere, and it is headed by Fasoranti,any appointment made by any group masquerading as Afenifere is null, void, and of no consequence.

“It is important to clarify that there is only one authentic Afenifere, which remains under the leadership of Pa. Reuben Fashoranti,” Mr Omololu further said.

“This body continues to uphold the core values and principles that have guided us since the formation of Afenifere, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to the welfare and progress of the Yoruba people and the entire nation.

‘While we respect the democratic rights of individuals to organize and associate, the leadership of Pa. Fasoranti is the only legitimate and recognized Afenifere.

“It is imperative that the public is aware of the distinction between the authentic Afenifere and any other groups that may claim the name for political purposes.

“As we continue our work, our focus remains on unity, justice, and the advancement of democratic values. We are committed to collaborating with all those who share these principles, irrespective of factional differences.

“The future of our region and our country depends on our ability to remain united and focused on the issues that matter most to our people.”

It would be recalled that the crisis in the Pan-Yoruba group started shortly after Afenifere appointed Adebanjo as the acting leader of the group in 2022.

The factional group led by Adebanjo publicly declared their support for Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2013 election against Fasoranti’s group that endorsed President Bola Tinubu in Akure.

But in January 2024, a meeting was held in Akure where they decided to abrogate the office of Acting Leader and consequently reaffirmed Chief Fasoranti as the authentic leader of Afenifere.