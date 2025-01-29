28.5 C
Lagos
January 29, 2025
Trending now

Furious hunger suffocating Nigerians — Northern Catholic Bishops   

Education key to breaking circle of human trafficking, illegal migration— Minister

Gov Mufwang, DOPPA, Gyang Bere install transformer for Plateau community after 10yrs…

Road accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claims one life, injures 3 others

BDC operators commend CBN’s waiver of 2025 license fees

50% hike in Telecom tariff: NLC to begin nationwide protest Feb 4

Gov Diri to PANDEF: Focus on regional development issues

PDP Chairman Damagun accuses selfish part leaders of sponsoring crises in the…

Crises in Afenifere deepens as factional groups split over Farotimi’s appointment as…

Ogun Customs seizes 2,002 bags of Rice, 6,180 cutlasses, 1,184 Cannabis Sativa…

Champion Newspapers LTD
AviationBusiness & EconomyFinanceStock Market

BDC operators commend CBN’s waiver of 2025 license fees

by Editor041

Bureau De Change (BDC) operators has praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for waiving the 2025 licence fees for the  operators.

 

They spoke under the aegis of Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON).

 

President, of the association, Dr Aminu Gwadabe, gave the commendation on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

 

Gwadabe thanked the management of the apex bank for the waiver of the annual license renewal, which he described as amnesty extended to his members.

 

According to him, the move underscores the CBN’s commitment to implementing the new financial capitalisation requirements for BDCs.

They include a capital requirement of N500m for Tier 2 and N2b for Tier 1 operators.

 

Gwadabe urged his members to merge and meet the new capital requirements before the extended deadline of June 2025.

 

“We are willing to continue to collaborate, cooperate and comply with extant rules and regulations,” he said.

 

He also appreciated the CBN’s launch of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange (FX) Code, designed to promote ethical conduct among dealers in the market.

 

Gwadabe stated that: “It will address issues such as opaqueness in transactions, rates war among participants, and lateness in submitting returns on spot transactions.”

 

However, he expressed concerns that banks have not been complying with the CBN’s directive to sell dollars to BDC operators since September 2024.

He noted that this was in spite of the positive impact of the announcement on the market.

 

NAN reports that the apex bank approved the waiver of the 2025 annual license renewal fee for all existing BDC operators on Tuesday in Abuja.

The waiver applied to all existing operators and took immediate effect.

 

The directive was communicated in a circular directing implementation of the Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria in 2024.

 

Gwadabe said ABCON, as an umbrella body of the licensed bureaux de change operators, and a self-regulatory body plays a critical role in the retail Fx sector of the market.

 

According to him, the role makes the association a bride of both the regulators and the security agencies.

 

He said the association was committed to its role of ensuring its members always play their third role leg in the market by providing effective and potent role in demand utilisation transactions.

 

He added that this mechanism was important for the apex bank’s smooth running of the FX market.

“We are willing to continue to collaborate, cooperate and comply with extant rules and regulation,” he said.

 

Related posts

ASSBIFI boss stresses importance of IT in financial system safety ..Harps on AI training for journalists

Comfort

Tijani Borodo will take Signature Bank to next level –MURIC

Bisiriyu Olaoye

UBA to raise N239.4bn through Rights Issue to strengthen growth, leadership

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO