BDC operators commend CBN’s waiver of 2025 license fees

Bureau De Change (BDC) operators has praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for waiving the 2025 licence fees for the operators.

They spoke under the aegis of Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON).

President, of the association, Dr Aminu Gwadabe, gave the commendation on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Gwadabe thanked the management of the apex bank for the waiver of the annual license renewal, which he described as amnesty extended to his members.

According to him, the move underscores the CBN’s commitment to implementing the new financial capitalisation requirements for BDCs.

They include a capital requirement of N500m for Tier 2 and N2b for Tier 1 operators.

Gwadabe urged his members to merge and meet the new capital requirements before the extended deadline of June 2025.

“We are willing to continue to collaborate, cooperate and comply with extant rules and regulations,” he said.

He also appreciated the CBN’s launch of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange (FX) Code, designed to promote ethical conduct among dealers in the market.

Gwadabe stated that: “It will address issues such as opaqueness in transactions, rates war among participants, and lateness in submitting returns on spot transactions.”

However, he expressed concerns that banks have not been complying with the CBN’s directive to sell dollars to BDC operators since September 2024.

He noted that this was in spite of the positive impact of the announcement on the market.

NAN reports that the apex bank approved the waiver of the 2025 annual license renewal fee for all existing BDC operators on Tuesday in Abuja.

The waiver applied to all existing operators and took immediate effect.

The directive was communicated in a circular directing implementation of the Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria in 2024.

Gwadabe said ABCON, as an umbrella body of the licensed bureaux de change operators, and a self-regulatory body plays a critical role in the retail Fx sector of the market.

According to him, the role makes the association a bride of both the regulators and the security agencies.

He said the association was committed to its role of ensuring its members always play their third role leg in the market by providing effective and potent role in demand utilisation transactions.

He added that this mechanism was important for the apex bank’s smooth running of the FX market.

