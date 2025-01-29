Afenifere to FG: Allow Amotekun to carry lethal weapons

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere on Tuesday called for the overhauling of the Security Architecture in the country with a view to guarantee absolute peace devoid of Criminal tendencies particularly kidnapping and armed robbery.

This is by way of accelerating actions on the decision of the government to have state police.

Besides, the group expressed the urgent need to include modern technology more comprehensively in the efforts to combat banditry and terrorism to curtail the incidences of kidnapping and sundry banditry now ravaging the land.

In a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi after the Afenifere Caucus meeting held at the residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Ijapo ,Akure, the Ondo State capital, the group advocated for the licensing of states’ security networks code-named Amotekun in Yoruba- speaking states to carry lethal weapons.

This, the group believed can be done preparatory to the setting up of State Police.

Afenifere also called for greater cooperation between the Amotekun corps and other security agencies, while Command and Control posts should be installed across all the local government areas for free flow of information as applicable in many developed and not-so-developed countries.

The group is also persistent on the need to ensure that the Yoruba language is used more as a medium of communication calling on Governments in Yoruba-speaking states to make Yoruba the medium of teaching at elementary levels of our education: kindergarten/nursery, primary and junior secondary schools.

It also urged Legislatures in Yoruba-speaking states to make Yoruba the language of conducting their legislative businesses as much as possible.

On the strategic position occupied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Plc and Independent Oil Marketers in the oil sector, Afenifere strongly called on them to let the interest of the nation, nay the interest of the people of Nigeria, be uppermost in their minds and actions.

The communique also stressed that” In view of the high costs of food items in the country, states and local governments should make things easy for local farmers by providing them with needed resources – even at subsidized rates.

This the group noted will not only make foodstuffs more available but enhance the council’s finances and boost the local economy.

Afenifere urged President Bola Tinubu to leverage his known democratic credential as a federalist by quickening the country’s realization of true federalism as soon as possible.

The meeting commiserated with Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor, on the demise of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and strong hearts for those he left behind to bear the loss.

