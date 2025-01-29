Access Bank clinches THISDAY’s ‘Global Bank of the Year’ Award, Aig-Imoukhuede named ‘Titan of the Year’

Access Bank Plc has been honoured with the prestigious THISDAY Global Bank of the Year award for 2024, recognising its significant impact on the global banking landscape.

In addition, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings, received the distinguished THISDAY Titan of the Year award for his exceptional contributions to the banking sector in 2024.

At THISDAY Awards 2025, Access Bank emerged victorious, surpassing African Export-Import (AFREXIM) Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) to claim the coveted title.

The prestigious award ceremony, held at Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, marked the 30th anniversary of THISDAY Newspapers and the 12th anniversary of Arise News Channel, with the theme, “When the Going Gets Tough… The Tough Get Rewarded.”

THISDAY Newspapers highlighted Access Bank’s nomination, praising its strategic leadership, rapid expansion, and unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The bank’s leadership in digital banking was also recognised, with Access Bank receiving multiple accolades, including the 2024 Digital Jurist Award for Best Digital Bank.In addition to its achievements in digital banking, Access Bank has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, earning the 2024 Euromoney Award for Best Bank for ESG in Nigeria and Ghana.

With an expanding international presence in the United Kingdom, Ghana, United Arab Emirates, China, and several African nations, Access Bank continues to solidify its position as a major global banking player.

The bank’s innovative approach is further evidenced by its cutting-edge technological initiatives, including Facepay, Access Closa, the AccessMore mobile app, and Africa Fintech Foundry—further establishing Access Bank as a leader in technological advancements, and underscoring its deserving recognition as Global Bank of the Year.

During his acceptance speech, Access Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Roosevelt Ogbonna, expressed his gratitude to the public, THISDAY Newspapers, and Arise Media Group for the recognition.

He remarked, “This award represents 30 years of hard work of doing things differently and of building on the legacy of industry giants like Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Herbert Wigwe.

“We are deeply grateful to our board, management, customers, and stakeholders, who have continuously supported us. This award is for you, and we accept it in your honour.”

In a similar vein, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, along with 11 other influential leaders, was recognised with the THISDAY Titan of the Year award for 2024. Reflecting on his journey, Aig-Imoukhuede shared, “In 1991, Prince Obaigbena and I first met as customer and banker. He told me that anyone fortunate enough to manage his account would one day become a managing director of a bank, and I am thankful that God fulfilled that vision. It is an incredible honour to stand with such esteemed colleagues.”

The star-studded event, which brought together dignitaries from both the private and public sectors, celebrated excellence, innovation, and leadership across industries and the political landscape.

