50% hike in Telecom tariff: NLC to begin nationwide protest Feb 4

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to commence nationwide protest rally next week Tuesday, February 4, 2025 over the recent approval of a 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

It said the mass rally will serve as warning to government for continuously slamming unfriendly and harsh policies on workers and the entire country.

The Congress which arrived at the decision during it’s emergency National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting in Abuja Wednesday, further demanded immediate suspension of the tarrif hike for further consultation.

It warned that it will embarked on full action and also boycott of telecommunication services should government fails to reverse the anti people decision.

The communique of the meeting signed by the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, reads in part: “NAC-in-session totally Rejected the 50% Telecom Tariff Hike which it considers as too harsh for citizens. It therefore strongly condemns the Nigeria Communications Commission’s decision to approve the increase in telecommunications tariffs. This decision is insensitive, unjustifiable, and a direct assault on Nigerian workers and the general populace, who are already burdened by worsening economic hardship foisted on them by Policies of government which was no fault of theirs.

“To express our collective opposition to this arbitrary tariff hike, the NLC will embark on a nationwide mass rally on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The rally will serve as a warning on the dangers of imposing such an unfair increase on a struggling population earning a minimum wage of only ₦70,000; a population that has suffered outrageous hike in the price of petrol, high cost of food, hike in electricity tariff and general rising inflation.

“All NLC affiliates and state councils are directed to begin full mobilization in preparation for the February 4, 2025, nationwide protest rally. Willing civil society allies are also encouraged to join the preparation. The Congress calls on all Nigerian workers, the informal sector, and the general public to stand in solidarity against this unjust policy.

“NAC-in-session demands an immediate suspension of the 50% tariff hike. It calls on the Federal Government, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly to engage in meaningful dialogue with critical stakeholders to review the proposed tariff adjustment within the context of the economic realities facing Nigerians.

“Should these not be heeded, the Nigeria Labour Congress will escalate its actions, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services and further mass actions which may involve nationwide withdrawal of our service to resist policies that exacerbate poverty and inequality.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress remains committed to protecting the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens against exploitative economic policies. We will not relent in our struggle against policies that undermine the welfare and dignity of our people. Nigerian workers and citizens must unite and take action to prevent further economic oppression. We must resist any policy that prioritizes corporate profits over the well-being of the people”.